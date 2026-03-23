Trump Suggests ICE Could Arrest ‘Illegals’ at Airports After Entry

President Donald Trump stated over the weekend that ICE agents at U.S. airports could arrest ‘illegal’ migrants entering the country. Trump made the remark when a reporter asked if the public would witness ICE arresting “illegal migrants” at airports.

“Yeah,” Trump responded, adding that Democrats were “going crazy” and that ICE officers “love it because they’re able to now arrest illegals as they come into the country. That’s very fertile territory. But that’s not why they’re there.”

His remarks were made as the administration prepared to send ICE officers to airports starting Monday unless Congress reached a funding agreement for DHS. The administration claims ICE officers are being sent to relieve pressure on airport operations, as a partial shutdown is impacting the Transportation Security Administration.

Q: Will we see ICE arresting illegal migrants at airports? TRUMP: Yeah. That’s why the Democrats are going crazy. ICE loves it because they’re able to now arrest illegals as they come into the country. It’s very fertile territory. pic.twitter.com/kkNmsSznPV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

An Associated Press report indicated that Trump noted ICE would assist with airport security because long screening lines developed at some of the nation’s busiest airports while TSA employees continued to work without pay. The report also noted that at least 376 DHS employees have quit since the shutdown began on February 14.

Trump’s comments seemed to blur the lines between airport security support and immigration enforcement. Typically, U.S. Customs and Border Protection handles airport arrivals into the United States, not TSA.

CBP states that people arriving at ports of entry are inspected by CBP officers, who assess whether a traveler can enter. Guidance from the University of Southern California’s Office of International Services also specifies that all travelers coming through a U.S. international airport must go through CBP inspection and demonstrate admissibility to a CBP officer.

This distinction is important because not everyone coming through international airports enters unlawfully. Many are U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, visa holders, or other travelers seeking legal inspection at a port of entry. USCIS policy states that a noncitizen arriving at a port of entry and presenting for inspection is treated as an applicant for admission during that process.

Well, ICE has arrived. Excuse me, but how are ICE agents roaming the airports and standing around helping with the long line situation? Watch this… pic.twitter.com/NAJndf8Q9Z — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) March 23, 2026

Trump had already hinted at a tougher stance in social media posts on Saturday. He claimed ICE would be ready to move into airports and assured arrests of “all Illegal Immigrants,” with a particular focus on Somalis living in the country illegally. The Associated Press reported that Trump provided few details about what specific roles ICE officers would have inside airports or how this plan would interact with TSA’s regular screening duties.

By Monday, ICE officers had started appearing at airport checkpoints in several cities. The Associated Press reported that they were helping with tasks such as guarding exit lanes and checking passenger identification rather than taking over TSA officers’ technical screening roles. Still, unions and critics argued that introducing immigration officers into airport operations could confuse travelers and increase enforcement in an already heavily regulated area.

The deployment of ICE officers at airports has become part of the political battle over DHS funding. Democrats have stated they will not support a wider funding bill without new restrictions and accountability measures for federal immigration enforcement agencies following a deadly operation in Minnesota that raised questions about ICE tactics.

Trump, on the other hand, said congressional Republicans should not make “any deal” with Democrats until they agree to pass the Save America Act.