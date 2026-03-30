Not Just Fiancé Travis Kelce—Another Athlete Is a Devoted Taylor Swift Admirer

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and his pop star fiancée, Taylor Swift, are the trending power couple in the showbiz industry.

The singer and NFL player made headlines when she announced their engagement on August 26, 2025. The couple posted the news on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The images were dreamy as the couple was seen in a flower-filled garden, with Travis on his knees, living their fairytale moment. Fans and followers of the Swifties club (die-hard fans of the singer) were on cloud nine after the news spread like wildfire.

The couple met in 2023 and kept their romance lowkey. Travis Kelce revealed in the podcast New Heights how his now-famous attempt to meet her after her 2023 Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium. He said he also made her a personalised friendship bracelet with his number on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

However, Travis Kelce isn’t the only athlete who’s a big admirer of Swift. Todd Van Steensel, a player in the World Baseball Classic, is also a big fan of the singer. While Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift, Van Steensel is simply a harmless celebrity admirer of hers.

The Australian former baseball pitcher has attended several of Swift’s concerts, made Swift-inspired friendship bracelets for his teammates, and even met the “Style” singer.

For those wondering, Steensel is already engaged to volleyballer Samantha Bricio. He shared in an interview that when he wants to feel romantic towards her, he listens to the track “Love Story,” which he joked is the only Taylor Swift song she likes.

Todd Van Steensel often posts pictures with his partner, Bricio, using Taylor Swift’s quotes and song lyrics as captions. On their official engagement post, he wrote, “Knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, ‘Marry me?’ – Taylor Swift (Love Story, 2008).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Van Steensel (@toddvs35)

Consequently, Todd Van Steensel also has a tattoo on the inside of his wrist that reads “Fearless,” written in a way that resembles Swift’s signature style. In an interview, he described the tattoo as both a personal reminder and a tribute to Swift’s work.

“It’s a little mantra, but also an homage to her album,” he said. “It’s fun, and I love the way she tells stories through her music.”

The player, who is also known by the nickname “Hop Scotch,” explained that his admiration began years ago when he first heard Swift’s hit track “Our Song.”

“After that, I was hooked,” he said. Vibing to her music style, Van Steensel looked her up online. He was smitten by her incredible talent, captivating stage presence and the brand she has created for herself over the years.

When asked to pick a favorite song, he said he couldn’t choose. “If I had children, that’s like asking who my favorite child was,” Van Steensel said, laughing.

Furthermore, Travis Kelce is looking forward to a “big day” in his career. Monday, March 9, turned out to be an deal breaking day for him as he prepares to sign a new contract that will keep him with the team for another year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kelce is officially returning to the Chiefs on a one-year, $12 million contract that could be worth up to $15 million.

Meanwhile, Swift is still celebrating the success of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which continues to dominate the Billboard charts. It was ranked as the best-selling album in the US last year.