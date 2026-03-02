Travis Kelce Shares Secret Dating Tips Ahead of His Wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce shared some dating tips on the special hotline episode of the New Heights podcast after successfully winning the heart of Taylor Swift. A caller asked him and his brother, Jason Kelce, how to ask out a girl.

Travis got candid and shared tips from his own experience. He told the caller, “I think first you gotta figure out what you like about her? You like the way she looks? You likes the way she dresses? You like how funny she is? You like how kind she is?”

After finding out all these things, he suggested to the caller to compliment the girl genuinely. The Chiefs’ star shared that this will help him see the girl’s reaction and get to know her better. He added that the girl’s reaction will also help determine whether she wants to go out or not. He emphasized letting the girl know your intentions and telling her you like her to begin with.

Meanwhile, Jason chimed in with his funny advice, adding he does not know how to talk to women, so it’s best to befriend a friend who is less intimidating socially to make her feel interested. But Travis called out his advice as “bogus.” He suggested the fan not follow this “1950s way of dating.” He further told the caller to have the courage to ask her since there’s no other way around it.

Several Instagram users commented on the Kelce brothers’ dating tips. One joked, “This is what happens when your drunk uncles give you advice at your sister’s birthday party.” Another one pointed out the contrast in their advice, “I love that the advice started out so high then just went downhill from there.”

The third one noted, “Friendship bracelet and a shout out on the morning announcements should do it, if we’ve learned anything.” It all started when Kelce publicly revealed he could not give the friendship bracelet with his number on it to Taylor after her Eras Tour show in Kansas City.

Swift called Travis adorable for sharing that with everyone, and they started hanging out right after. So Travis also advised that they call to have a conversation starter in the back pocket to segue into it easily. Moreover, he added, “You gotta have a destination where you wanna take her. That’s enticing.”

Kelce and Swift started dating in 2023 and got engaged last year. They are expected to get married this year. Since he won over the pop queen, his advice must be useful for young people hoping to ask someone out.