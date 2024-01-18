The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin unintentionally sparked pregnancy rumors as she accidentally revealed her bare stomach in a short top during a recent episode. The 34-year-old TV personality's shirt lifted slightly while giving a hug to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, a guest on the show that day. Alyssa's all-red ensemble showcased her political allegiance, as red is associated with the Republican Party, and she proudly identifies as a Republican. Her short-sleeve button-down top stopped just at her waist, barely reaching the top of her pants, which sat just above her hips, as per The U.S. Sun reports.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patricia Schlein

Also Read: Here's How 'The View' Host Joy Behar 'Mocked' Gen Zers and Asked Them to 'Get a Job'

The moment Alyssa leaned over to embrace Harris, her top lifted, exposing her toned stomach. Interestingly, this accidental reveal appeared to dispel pregnancy rumors rather than fuel them. Speculations started circulating when, during a mid-September episode of the morning show, Whoopi Goldberg, unexpectedly inquired about Alyssa's pregnancy. The surprising question caught Alyssa off guard, prompting a light-hearted exchange where she chided Goldberg for broaching the topic in the presence of her mother-in-law. Gasping and placing her hand on her chest, Alyssa exclaimed, "No! Oh my God!" "Where did that come from?" queried one of the other hosts off-camera. "You can't say that when my mother-in-law is here, who's dying for me to get pregnant!" scolded Alyssa, reported People. "Why would you say that?" inquired Joy Behar. "Why? Do I look pregnant?" Alyssa questioned. "Do I have a tummy?" "Yes!" asserted Goldberg. "I just got a vibe. I'm so sorry."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ASKS CO-HOST

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN IF SHE’S PREGNANT 🤰🏼 😩😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/OyA56fBQfH — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) September 15, 2023

This isn't the first time Alyssa has addressed speculation about her potential pregnancy. In November, she shared photos from a date night with her husband, Justin Griffin, effectively debunking ongoing rumors. The Instagram post featured Justin smiling with a drink in hand. Alyssa in that post was holding an alcoholic beverage, suggesting they were not expecting a baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg of ‘The View’ Repulsed by Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Remark on Sex Life

Sunny Hostin inquired if they could place bets on the outcome at the table in an old episode. Alyssa expressed her openness to becoming pregnant soon. She stated, "But, we are not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it," she said. "We're working on it." Alyssa tied the knot with Justin in 2021. When Sunny questioned her certainty, Alyssa responded, "Pretty sure." Whoopi interjected, "Forgive me. I see... You have this glow." Alyssa enthusiastically embraced the comment, saying, "I will take it! I will take it!" She mentioned that she would conduct a pregnancy test when she got home, just to confirm.

⁦@Alyssafarah⁩ …lay with the dogs, wake up with fleas 😂



The View host Whoopi Goldberg faces OUTRAGE from fans after 'randomly' asking stunned co-star Alyssa Farah Griffin if she is PREGNANT live on-air - telling her she 'had a glow'

https://t.co/WRO5xNE9Lm — dactylion (@dactylion14) September 14, 2023

Also Read: 'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Support for Nikki Haley Annoys Sunny Hostin

Alyssa's recent wardrobe choices have sparked curiosity about her personal life. This has left viewers wondering if there might be a new addition to her family or not. As people eagerly await more details, the wardrobe mishap has added a touch of suspense to the ongoing story of Alyssa's life.

More from Inquisitr

Alyssa Farah Griffin Acknowledges ‘Weight Gain’ Amid Pregnancy Rumors After Joining ‘The View'

Alyssa Farah Griffin Fears Trump Would “Weaponize” His Ability To Keep Democrats Off the Ballot