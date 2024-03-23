A Woman Was Once Arrested for Emailing Threats to Shoot Donald Trump and His 17-Year-Old Son Barron

A woman from the Chicago area, Tracy Marie Fiorenza, aged 41, was arrested back in 2023 for allegedly sending threatening emails directed at the former President, Donald Trump, and his then-17-year-old son, Barron Trump. Federal agents took her into custody under the charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure, as per the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago. The complaint against her was filed in U.S. District Court in southern Florida.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

In an affidavit that was attached to the complaint, Fiorenza wrote to the director of an educational school in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 21, saying, "I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!" Palm Beach is home to Donald's primary residence, and according to an affidavit provided by a U.S. Secret Service agent, Fiorenza allegedly sent a similar email on June 5 stating that she would 'slam a bullet' into Barron 'with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!' as per AP News.

BREAKING: A woman in Chicago has been arrested for allegedly threatening the lives of Barron Trump and Donald Trump.



Details:



- 41-year-old Tracy Marie Fiorenza theatened to shoot them both.



- The threats came in May and then again in June.



Let me make this ABSOLUTELY… pic.twitter.com/ITstwADmd3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 22, 2023

According to the lawsuit, Fiorenza was contacted by a U.S. Secret Service agent in June, and a meeting was set up at the agency's Chicago headquarters, where Fiorenza was handed copies of the emails. According to the complaint, Fiorenza 'confirmed that she intentionally wrote them and sent them via email' from her home in the southwest suburban Plainfield at the time.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza was arrested by the Secret Service after threatening to shoot former President Trump and his son Barron, 17 in the face the 'first chance she gets'. She made the threats in emails to the school Barron attended in Florida. pic.twitter.com/MJF6ytRa92 — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) August 22, 2023

As per the Tampa Bay Times, federal prosecutor Adam Rosenbloom stated that Fiorenza 'poses a real danger' and that the bond should not be granted during the detention hearing. Although he agreed that the behavior might have been motivated by mental health concerns, he insisted that no release circumstances could ensure the community's safety. As reported by the New York Post, according to Rosenbloom, the threats were 'extremely violent in nature.' He claimed that Fiorenza had sent many emails to a 'large group' of people, including celebrities and government officials, in addition to the ones included in the complaint, in which she claimed to be the target of attacks by 'bad actors.'

According to Rosenbloom, Fiorenza attempted to 'reach people who worked in White House' in 2018, as evidenced by a different letter that the Secret Service was able to receive. Fiorenza repeatedly interrupted the prosecutor's argument during the hearing by shaking her head and speaking to the judge directly, despite her lawyer's pleas for her to stop.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Al Drago

"I have been contacting the school for years trying to get them to follow mandated reporting protocol," Fiorenza declared. "People are not trained in the technology involved... I was going to pass out flyers to parents warning them before school started because no one was listening to me." In addition, she asserted that Donald is the head of a pedophile network and that the government watched her children in Chicago Public Schools and subjected them to 'remote sexual stimulation.'

According to a Facebook page that was still accessible to the public and linked to Fiorenza, she was an Orland Park native and a former social studies teacher at Carl Sandburg High School. The profile includes references to the Illuminati's 'elite organization' and a number of violent and anti-Trump imagery and statements. However, her attorney, Daniel Hesler, said back then, "There is nothing suggesting she is actually an aggressive person... She would never actually get close to Barron Trump because she’s afraid of him. This is all a little wacky but it doesn’t say that she’s a danger." But she rebutted her lawyer when she claimed, "I have a masters degree in psychology. I am not delusional!"