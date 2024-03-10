8 Times When 'Vanverpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Was Humbled With These Online Experiences

8 Instances When Tom Sandoval Faced Criticism Online

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Baker

Tom Sandoval is demonstrating resilience amid the backlash he's facing following his cheating controversy involving Ariana Madix and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. Sandoval found himself hated online after betraying his longtime partner by cheating on her with one of her close friends. As Vanderpump Rules season 11 unfolds on Bravo, viewers witness the cast grappling with the aftermath of Scandoval. Fans have quickly chosen sides, and the comment sections of Sandoval's Instagram posts are flooded with harsh remarks. Here are some examples.

1. An Advertisement for Hydroxycut

Image Source: Instagram | @tomsandoval1

In August 2023, Sandoval shared a picture on Instagram of himself lounging on a car hood surrounded by boxes and bottles of the diet supplement Hydroxycut. This collaboration with the product is a recent venture for Sandoval, following his breakup earlier in 2023, as reported by Screenrant. The post drew intense reactions from Instagram users in the comments. One user wrote, "The level of secondhand embarrassment is strong." While another asked, "Since when do you tell the truth?" The status of Hydroxycut's collaboration with Sandoval remains uncertain at this time.

2. Special Forces

Image Source: Instagram | @tomsandoval1

Sandoval caused a delay in his return to filming for the Bravo series when he chose to prioritize an appearance on FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, according to Screenrant. In July 2023, he shared a photo on Instagram from the set of Season 2 of the reality TV show, dressed in survivalist military and tactical gear. While the picture was posted before the scandal, fans revisited older posts to express their discontent, prompting Sandoval to temporarily disable comments before eventually re-enabling them.

3. Constantly Performing

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Tullberg

During May 2023, the dynamic ensemble known as Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras electrified the stage, captivating audiences with their energetic performance, as detailed by Page Six. Sandoval, the frontman of the band, shared a snapshot of their live show on his Instagram feed. Meanwhile, one user commented, "Tom - quick question....have you ever heard yourself sing? Cuz if you did..." Another user even went after Sandoval for his age. He wrote, "This guy is 40 tryna be 23 lmaoo." In a particularly strange remark, one user hinted that Sandoval was responsible for the demise of a former bandmate.

4. The Washington Monument

Image Source: Instagram | @tomsandoval1

In the previous year, the reality TV personality was in Washington, D.C., for a cancer charity event where he and his cover band were set to perform. Before the event, Sandoval used his Instagram Story to urge his followers to contribute to the charitable cause, according to Page Six. He also shared a picture on Instagram of himself next to the Washington Monument. Furthermore, numerous Instagram users flooded the comment section with their thoughts. One user wrote, "Kristen got the last laugh." He was alluding to Sandoval's infidelity with Madix while he was still dating former Vanderpump Rules cast member Kristen Doute. Speaking about the political theme, another user wrote, "Democrats….. why do they always look like this?"

5. Conversation With an Emotional Vampire

Image Source: Instagram | @tomsandoval1

In February 2024, Sandoval uploaded a segment from his podcast, humorously named Everybody Loves Tom, where he was interviewed regarding an unusual incident involving a phallic-shaped flute that was prominently showcased in his and Madix's shared residence. During Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, following the public revelation of Sandoval's affair, one of Madix's acquaintances took matters into their own hands, leading to the breaking of the flute. In the comment section of the post, one user asked, "Could you be any more delusional?" While another user wrote, "The delulu is real."

6. Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Face Criticism

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Barry King

As per Screenrant, Schwartz and Sandy's is a business established by Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Schwartz and Sandoval. The company, bearing their names, garnered attention in the comments sections, where Sandoval's close friend, Schwartz, was also subjected to criticism. In January 2024, Sandoval shared another segment from his podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, featuring both himself and Schwartz, as reported by Screenrant. The comments on the post were mostly concise. However, one user, in a playful manner, referred to the duo as "Pitiful" and "pitifuller," ensuring that Schwartz was not excluded from the banter.

7. Toms At Caesars Palace

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Santiago Felipe

Over the seasons, Vanderpump Rules has seen numerous friendships ebb and flow, yet the bond between Schwartz and Sandoval has stood the test of time, according to US Weekly. In January 2023, Sandoval shared an Instagram snapshot of himself and Schwartz in a Las Vegas casino, striking a pose beneath a statue of Julius Caesar. Despite the seemingly innocent post, Instagram users seized the opportunity to launch attacks on both Toms in the comments section. One user asked, "Who’s your stylist? You need to fire them immediately." Another commenter likened it to the vibes of a greasy, used car salesman.

8. The Death of Sandoval's Closest Childhood Friend

Image Source: Instagram | @tomsandoval1

In a tragic event last year, Ali Rafiq, a close friend of Sandoval and Madix, collapsed in his parents' home before being discovered dead, according to TMZ. In February 2024, Sandoval shared an Instagram post in memory of his late friend, who passed away at the age of 41. However, one user accused Tom of posting it for sympathy. Another user wrote, "Way to deflect from your train wreck article." This referred to the New York Times article titled How Tom Sandoval Became The Most Hated Man In America. Interestingly, amidst the criticism, there was someone in the comment section who defended Sandoval. One user wrote, "I know my opinion doesn't mean much bc I'm a total stranger but you don't deserve the abuse and the ganging up on that you've endured."