'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Says She Wants to Wear Ariana Madix’s Post-Scandoval Gown From Envy

Reality TV star Melissa Gorga, known for her role in The Real Housewives of New Jersey, recently gave Page Six a tour of her boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, and shared some intriguing details about a dress that fans of Bravo TV will recognize. According to Page Six, the dress in question was worn by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix in Mexico, following the news of her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with her best friend Raquel Leviss.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Gorga, who is the owner of the boutique, revealed, "You wanna hear a funny story?" and then continued about the dress they received just two weeks before Madix was seen wearing it to a destination wedding. The reality star, who is a mother of three, instantly fell in love with the dress. She said, "We sold out of that dress as soon as she wore it." The support for Madix doesn't come as a surprise, as her fans have been showing their loyalty by purchasing her merchandise and expressing their enthusiasm for her potential future reality TV appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga)

While Gorga plans to wear the dress on a vacation to Italy this summer, there's a possibility that she may also use it as a revenge look in August, as the cameras start rolling for the next season of RHONJ. The upcoming season will see the reunion of Gorga and her husband Joe with Teresa and her husband Louis 'Luie' Ruleas after a particularly tense year between the siblings. Following the intense Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where Gorga engaged in a heated confrontation with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, she released her own themed merchandise. One standout item was a shady sweatshirt, which quickly became a fan favorite, selling out within twenty-four hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga)

Despite the drama, Gorga expressed her admiration for Ariana Madix, praising her as a strong woman who handled the scandal with grace. Madix is currently filming for the upcoming season alongside her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, and she can rely on the public's support to help her through this challenging time. Melissa Gorga's boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, has been the center of attention recently due to a dress worn by Ariana Madix. The dress, which became an instant hit after Madix was spotted wearing it, sold out quickly. As filming for the next season of RHONJ approaches, fans can expect to see Gorga sporting the dress, possibly as a revenge look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga)

Meanwhile, Gorga herself released her merchandise, including a popular shady sweatshirt that sold out rapidly. Despite the conflicts, Gorga appreciates Ariana Madix's resilience and expects her to navigate the upcoming season with the strength of the reality show as the fans are eager for their next episode together.

