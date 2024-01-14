Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has announced the start of a new creative venture. The former MTV star shared on Instagram the official page of her new podcast, The Time of the Day. According to the podcast website, new topics will be updated every week. The website also claims that the discussions will be Evans-focused and delve deeply into her life, experiences, and tales. In addition, it will include expert analysis, thought-provoking debates, and exclusive interviews that illuminate the difficulties associated with celebrity parenthood.

As per Pop Culture reports, the reality star announced an exclusive girl-centric podcast back in 2021. "Basically, it's going to be a girls' group podcast. It's going to be very diverse. We got influencers from all different platforms—TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, you name it," Evans said about Girl S_ then. "I think it's gonna be really fun because we're gonna bring any topic to the table, unfiltered opinions, and we're just gonna have conversations." She said that when it comes to the topics that they'll discuss, "nothing's off limits." She added, "Also, we want to build women up and empower women. That's like one of the main focuses we have."

"I am a co-producer of this whole thing—it's gonna be a brand. We don't just want to do podcasts. We're gonna film the podcasts; we're gonna put them on YouTube. We're gonna have TikTok. We're gonna have a whole merch line." Evans had gushed while describing her long-term goals for the project to become a "really big brand." In November 2021, the former Teen Mom 2 star exclusively told The U.S. Sun that she is working on a 'she-shed' to record her podcast episodes. “I wanted a set spot and I didn't want to rent any office space when I have that space. It's super easy to walk outside to do it with no kids yelling in the background. Something that’s just my space to work,” Evans said then. She added: “I have to rewire the outside of my shed and then the inside. We finally got the sheetrock up, painted it, and got trimmed. Once it’s done, we’ll be ready to get back up and going again."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by John Parra

The mom of three launched The Jenelle Evans Podcast on July 19, 2021, but recorded only two episodes. As per Cheatsheet reports, she described her journey, saying, “So I decided to start this podcast because I really wanted to connect with you guys, but I wanted to share some experiences that I’ve had over the years growing up that were never really shared on TV, or relationship advice, parenting advice, stories, funny storytimes,” Evans said during the launch. “I mean, whatever this podcast brings us, I’m open for anything, and we are gonna talk about really crazy topics as well."

