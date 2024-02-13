Austin Butler Effectively Clarifies the Controversy of Ex Vanessa Hudgens That Was Doing the Rounds

Actor Austin Butler has finally come forward to address the controversy of the role of Elvis Presley he played and his relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens. In a recent interview with Esquire, Butler, 32, opened up about the backlash he faced for initially referring to Hudgens as merely a "friend" who inspired him to pursue his iconic role of Elvis. However, he acknowledges now that he should have given her influence a more explicit acknowledgment. "I felt that I was respecting her privacy...It was in no way trying to erase anything," he stated, expressing his deep care and admiration for his former partner.

Hudgens and Butler had dated from 2011 to 2020, and it was during their relationship that Hudgens encouraged Butler to pursue the role of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in Baz Luhrmann’s epic biopic. While Butler eventually clarified Hudgens' influence, he initially told a truncated version of the story, which sparked controversy. During a Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable, Butler recounted a simplified version of the events, stating that a friend had suggested he play Elvis after hearing an Elvis Christmas song on the radio while they were out looking at Christmas lights. This retelling contrasted with Hudgens' earlier account, where she detailed a similar scenario where she urged Butler to pursue the role after hearing an Elvis song during a car ride.

Social media users quickly noticed the similarity between Butler's and Hudgens' accounts, highlighting the inconsistency in Butler's initial retelling. Despite recent attempts to clarify, Butler has faced criticism not only for his portrayal of Elvis but also for his struggle to separate himself from the character's voice. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor's estimated net worth stands at million. Despite not matching the fortunes of some seasoned Hollywood veterans, this figure is quite remarkable for an emerging talent in the industry. Let's delve into his journey to success.

Reported by Life&Style, Butler commenced his acting career during his teenage years, securing minor roles in television series such as Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and Hannah Montana. Following his breakout role in The CW's The Carrie Diaries, a prequel to Sex and the City set in the 1980s, Butler transitioned to star in MTV's The Shannara Chronicles, a fantasy series based on Terry Brooks' novels. His acting career took off after starring in two successful seasons from 2016 to 2017. Despite the immense praise for his performance, it's worth noting that Butler's compensation for the role was reportedly modest, according to MARCA. Despite the immense acclaim for his portrayal, it's noteworthy that Butler's compensation for the role was relatively modest, reportedly receiving just $70,000 according to MARCA. While Butler's net worth may not yet rival that of Hollywood's elite, his talent and trajectory suggest he's well on his way to joining their ranks.