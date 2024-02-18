8 Signs That Prove 'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown is a Mirror Image of His Father Kody Brown

Like Father, Like Son

Paedon Brown is one of Christine and Kody's six children. Although he hasn't been consistent on the Sister Wives, he recently gained attention after bombshell revelations about his step-mother Meri Brown, accusing her of being abusive. In an interview on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Paedon said, "He [Kody] mainly tried to focus on the younger kids." Despite that, the fact is he's still Kody's blood, and viewers of the reality show spotted similarities between father and son.

1. He is not his father's fan

Like any son, he loved his father, Kody Brown. However, their relationship became worse, especially after COVID-19, where Kody prioritized some kids over others. During a podcast interview, the 25-year-old spilled beans on why he favored some kids, "I don't want to say, a favorite is the wrong word, but a favorite is the best example I can give. With a new child, he needed to protect." Meanwhile, he showcased the same aggression as his father by threatening to "physically fight" Kody.

2. Gwendlyn Brown accused her brother Paedon of being "sexist"

Gwendlyn is one of Paedon Brown's sisters. However, she's been estranged from her brother for a long time. The siblings have been feuding over their different views on life. While Paedon still holds conservative values close, Gwendlyn has broken away from the family's religious beliefs. The 25-year-old is self-righteous and egotistical like his father and admitted he slapped Gwendlyn. Meanwhile, in a deleted TikTok video, she called him a "sexist, transphobic, and racist abuser" while he laughed off her allegations.

3. Paedon mocked his step-mother Robyn by wearing a t-shirt

The Sister Wives star Christine and the mother of Paedon feuded with Robyn on the show several times. Among many incidents, in one of the episodes, Christine questioned, "What Does The Nanny Do?" referencing the nanny Kody and Robyn hired for their children. The 25-year-old unboxed a t-shirt in a TikTok video with the "nanny" remark his mother made and seemingly mocked his step-mother, Robyn. He chose an obnoxious way to support his mother, an act which is so Kody.

4. Paedon accused Meri Brown of abusing other family children

Like his dad, Paedon Brown doesn't mince his words while criticizing someone. He gained attention after he accused his step-mother, Meri, abused him and his siblings during a YouTube live in early 2023. His mother, Christine, vaguely mentioned something similar in the past, while his sister, Mykelti Brown, recalled her own "abusive" experience with Meri. However, none of the accusations have been confirmed. But, despite knowing his confession would create a buzz in the media, he spoke openly and unabashedly.

5. Paedon uses "Drunk" and "Drinking" hashtags

In a post from April 2023, Paedon Brown shared a series of snapshots from his brother Garrison Brown's (Janelle Brown's son) birthday getaway. He captioned the Instagram post, "It was such an incredible weekend for Garrison's birthday a few weeks ago; I miss these guys so bad." Aside from the text, he used several hashtags like "#drunk" and "#drinking." Although the family wasn't drinking per se, the tags seem to be done to gain the attention of his fan following.

6. Paedon Brown's "favorite child" hat is a dig at Kody

Paedon Brown previously mentioned his father has a few "favorite" children, and he often prioritizes some over others. In a post from 2021, the 25-year-old donned a beanie written "favorite child," which seemed to be an apparent dig at his father, Kody Brown. The Brown family patriarch has a total of 18 children, and it's a fact that he became estranged from some of his kids over the years. The hat is an indication he's not among Kody's favorite kids.

7. Paedon stirs up drama in Sister Wives

Kody's now ex-wives, Christine and Janelle, openly criticized him for being toxic and dramatic. Paedon seems to be walking in his father's footsteps but taking a different route. The viewers of the reality show rarely see him, but when the show goes live, he intentionally or unintentionally makes social media posts accusing members of the Brown family. This act stirs the drama among the complicated relationships. It's unclear if he's a mirror image of Kody or using family for clout.

8. He's unkind to the Brown family

The general view of Sister Wives of Kody is he's often put down his family. Paedon has followed in his father's footsteps over the years, and it's still unclear what led him to become as harsh as his father. Over time, he's feuded with almost everyone in the family- his father, of course, his sister Gwendlyn and step-mothers Meri and Robyn. He's held some strong opinions about the Brown family fallout, but occasionally, his ego got the best of him.