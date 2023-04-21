"Sister Wives'" Meri Brown Accused of "Plastic Surgery": Fans Guess "Forehead Smoother" Botox or Fillers

Sister Wives star, Meri Brown has courted a new controversy with her latest selfie. According to The Sun, fans have accused her of "plastic surgery" and getting a "fresh face" amidst the Christine Brown fiasco. For the uninitiated, this refers to how Meri Brown has been vocal about her dislike of Christine Brown's surprise engagement with her boyfriend, David Woolley. She has been posting cryptic messages regarding the same for a while now.

Meri posted a new selfie over the weekend, and the TLC star sported a "glowing face" in the shot. A fan quickly asked what she'd "gotten done." In the photo, Meri is seen in a wooded area with her arm outstretched to capture the nature around her. The clearing, bathed in sunlight, has a hint of blue sky peeking out from between the rows of trees. Meri smiles wide as she captures the sanguine moment; she appears incredibly happy and healthy. Her light brown colored hair is styled neatly with a side parting and she has highlighted her eyes with smokey eyeshadow and thick eyeliner. Her skin looks tanned and extremely smooth: where there were once wrinkles on her forehead, they are now gone. Her teeth look whiter too.

The 52-year-old is seen wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt, and she accessorized the casual outfit with a gold chain necklace. Meri captioned the post: "Just over here having another epic day! Happy Saturday!" However, many of the TLC star's Instagram followers took note of how flawless and young Meri's face looked in the photo. One fan commented: "You are positively glowing Meri, whatever you're doing keep doing it." They went a step further, and suggested that surgical enhancements were behind Meri's "sudden glow." They asked: "Loving the glow up. Can you share what you’ve gotten done?" In response, another fan stated: "Filter, Botox, maybe facelift." Another reasoned, "Her photos are always heavily filtered."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

According to Screenrant, Meri Brown often preaches to her Sister Wives followers about embracing their inner beauty, but in the new Instagram post, it looks like she may have gone under the knife. It was only after her recent divorce from her husband, Kody Brown, that Meri began to care about her style. Meri didn't respond to the plastic surgery accusations and immediately deleted comments that asked about her physical appearance. There was no hiding the fact that she looks different from when she first stepped onto the small screen during Sister Wives season 1. Overall, followers guessed that Meri may have used a "forehead smoother" Botox or fillers. At the same time, others went more extreme and wondered if she had a facelift.

This is not the first time Meri has received backlash for her pictures, back in July, fans commented on a few summer photos of her enjoying the beach in Mexico. At the time, the former first wife of Kody did respond to accusations of having plastic surgery, sharing that she just had a sunburn and used an Invisalign. She has taken the same selfie style for years which includes a high-angle approach. Gwen Brown recently shared that Meri is "financially stable" on her own, so she could easily afford a little nip and tuck.