Paedon Brown From 'Sister Wives' Believes That 'Polygamy' Doesn't Work For The Brown Family

As the Brown family disintegrates, the only son of Christine and Kody Brown, Paedon Brown, speaks up on the issues surrounding family members and how polygamy doesn't work anymore. The "bitter divide" of the Sister Wives was evident in the latest episode of the TLC show, aired on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

In the episode, we could see the family's women taking their own course in life away from their husband, Kody, and fellow Sister Wives as the clan continues to divide, PEOPLE reports. Meri Brown, who is also finding her way through, questioned if she should "feel guilty" for enjoying herself.

She said in a confessional interview, "This represents a really big break in our family tradition." Meri continued, "I mean, I had all these mixed thoughts going on, but I really was happy to be here. It was a really great day. We were having a lot of fun. It was perfect, really." The members of the Brown family are either hurting, trying to recuperate from the broken relationships, or moving on.

Christine, too, separated herself from the family drama and set out to be married to her fiance, David Woolley. The family's fallout affected the kids as well. For instance, Christine and Kody Brown's son Paedon has been opening up about the ongoing tension. The 51-year-old and her fellow sister's wife, Janelle, hosted a Thanksgiving get-together.

At the gathering, Christine and her 25-year-old son discussed the rift within their house as he sarcastically addressed the "other side of the family," however, Christine noted that Paedon's sarcasm stems from his anger. He shared in a confessional, "My mom's kids and Janelle's kids have chosen a side. To the best of my knowledge, all of us chose my mom."

He also reflected on the recent drama sparked by Janelle's son Logan Brown's 'gift exchange idea.' Paedon declared, "When we first went public, the purpose of going public was to say, 'Polygamy works.'" But he insisted, "I don't think it works in my family anymore." Apparently, 44-year-old Robyn Brown suggested the gift exchange happened over video chat.

But Janelle stepped in and said it's "hard" to do because of everyone's schedules. Although Robyn was "pushing for video chat for the sake of kids," due to all the 'pushback,' she removed herself from the equation. And Robyn's kids no longer 'felt comfortable' doing the gift exchange.

It was suggested that the "other side" of the family wants nothing to do with Robyn's kids. However, Christine believes the whole narrative was "blown out of proportion." Teary-eyed Robyn said the situation was "another example of them not wanting to be a family with us." She also claimed, "It's been like this from the beginning."

In the footage where Christine and Paedon were conversing, she confessed, "I'm trying to, like, make it so that he can have a relationship with his dad, but his dad has picked sides." She also admitted, "In front of Padeon, I'm gonna say, 'I think we can work all this all out. I think everything is going to be fine.' Is it going to be? No."

Christine concluded, "Once again, I feel like our family is just dividing. I think we are looking at a permanent separation." Robyn is the only remaining wife of Kody, as the three sister wives- Christine, Janelle, and Meri—ended their marriage with Kody in a span of 14 months.

In a joint interview with Christine and Janelle with PEOPLE, the latter confessed, "I think polygamy is hard, and I think you really do have to have a religious conviction, and they (their children) just don't." Christine added, "(Their kids) They see how hard it is, and they're like, "'No, no, no, no, no. No, that's not for me.'"

