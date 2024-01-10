8 Things That Prove Robyn Brown Is The Ultimate Manipulator

Robyn Brown is the 'last wife standing' for Kody Brown as their relationship dynamics shift towards a monogamous marriage. As per Screen Rant, the Sister Wives grew envious of Robyn's apparent bond with Kody and her submissive disposition. The fellow wives yearned for freedom and were less committed to their plural marriage with each passing season. Robyn stood the test of time and Kody admitted to loving "only her" which eventually led to the downfall of his other marriages. Here's how Robyn manipulated her way into the Brown family.

1. Faked Loving A Polygamous Setting

Robyn accused Kody of instigating problems in the Brown family, even though she was the one who brought conflict into the household. It's still possible that Kody and Robyn may choose monogamy over taking on a new wife for their unstable marriage, but it seems unlikely following more than a year of upheaval surrounding Christine, Janelle, and Meri's separation from their multiple marriages. Kody spent less time with his other wives as his connection with Robyn grew stronger, which caused animosity and tension that peaked during the COVID-19 epidemic. It was also believed that Robyn's claim that she would only consent to marry Kody if he were to formally adopt her three children from her first marriage caused Kody and Meri to file for divorce.

2. Compelled Kody Brown Towards Monogamy

In a recent episode, Robyn admitted that she "feared" being in a polygamous setting again, as per People, she pushed Kody into accepting monogamy saying, "She could see herself asking Kody to "try this again," she also admitted she's "scared of it because of how badly this has gone." "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" she said. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful." She eventually blamed the other Sister Wives for causing the family break up, "If you're sitting there just constantly nagging at your husband about what you didn't get, even though you have this apple in your hand but you really want her orange, then how is he supposed to feel like you see what he's doing for you? How is he supposed to feel appreciated?"

3. Fanned Christine Brown's Jealousy

Christine described the day when her marriage ended with Kody as "a hard day" and said, "the day when I realized, 'Ah, he is way more in love with Robyn than he was with me when we got married,'" but she did not address whether or not jealously had a role in her response. “I was pregnant with Truely. We also entered new and uncharted territory as we began filming Sister Wives for TLC. When Kody started courting and married Robyn, it really rocked me,” Christine documented her experience in the 2021 book - Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage. As reported by Cheat Sheet, Kody disliked the way Christine treated Robyn and snarked saying, “She treated you like dirt from the beginning. That’s the reason I’m pissed off.” He reprimanded again, “Man, just a knife in the kidneys over all these years. The sacrifices that I made to love you wasted.” which made Christine cry.

4. Pretended To Be Nice

It has always been her expectation as Kody's wife that he would put her and her kids above everyone else in the Brown family. Even though Robyn says she's just a member of the family, it's obvious that she has decision-making authority behind closed doors. Robyn consistently puts herself first and has done so for a long time. She encouraged Kody to divorce Meri so he could formally adopt her children, and the Brown family moved to Arizona so they could accompany Robyn's kid to school.

5. Pretended To Be Friends With Janelle Brown

As per The US Sun, Janelle's sons resent Robyn, "They hate Robyn and, quite frankly, want nothing to do with her. They want her out of their lives for good, as sad as that is," a close source said. "They painted Robyn to be the biggest villain." Janelle had her own views about her sons being treated badly by Robyn and Kody, "Kody's still feeling like the boys need to have a conversation with him or whatever, so we're separate. Kody feels like they owe him a big apology and some sort of conversation and stuff for being disrespectful." “I had a conversation with Janelle recently where I said, ‘Hey, let’s figure this out. I want the good sister wife relationship. I know they exist,’” Robyn said during one of the recent episodes after their fallout. She recalled: “And she kind of said, ‘Well, you know, I’ll have to think about that.’” Janelle had her response and declared not mending her relationship with Robyn, "I Don't Think I Can Ever Be Friends with Robyn, Sorry!"

6. Gave Meri Brown A Tough Time

During the recent episodes of season 18, Robyn can be seen crying after Meri walks out of the polygamous marriage. Robyn's cunning ability to play mediator while subtly fanning the flames of conflict between Kody and Meri was highly noticeable in the recent season. As reported by Screen Rant, she was, predictably, manipulating Meri once more. The reality star chose to disclose that Kody met up with Christine's kids Mykelti, Truely, and Ysabel Brown for a belated Christmas celebration despite being elusive during the holiday season, even though she knew Meri was devastated by his continual disregard for her. Robyn's first move to completely remove Meri from the family was to replace herself as Kody's legal wife.

7. Fat-Shamed Fellow Sister Wives

As reported by Screen Rant, on January 8, 2023, during the One on One special episode, Robyn made some crude comments about fellow Sister Wives, "When I came into this family, I knew and I saw when there are stretch marks and there's weight gain ... and there’s like — you're being stagnant in your marriage and there are fights and money problems or whatever it is ... He still had this romance going with each of them." "Relationships are hard," the TLC star went on to remark, adding that she didn't know how to "sympathize" with Christine, Janelle, and Meri. She advised other women to "get your butt in there and work it out."

8. The Debacle OfSister Wives Closet

As reported by Cheat Sheet, Robyn started a jewelry business against the wishes of her fellow Sister Wives. She created a website and sold a few pieces with Kody's support. However, the business did not attract customers and soon closed. Robyn posted the last blog post on January 17, 2019, and the final post on the business’ Instagram is dated to March 11, 2019. In December 2020, Christine managed to sell the remaining pieces at a massive discount of $10 each. A fan later inquired about the family business on an online forum. “They were hacked a bunch,” Mykelti claimed while adding further, “It became too much to continuously repair the website to keep up with it” after it was hacked. “But it’s something that, I don’t know, I guess it just recently might have come down, like full-time down,” she said. Mykselti also alleged that Robyn still sells from the collection. “Just a couple of months ago, I asked Robyn about it, and she said she’s still taking orders and stuff for it,” she said. “But I think Robyn is the only one that does the My Sisterwife’s Closet, and she has been for the last couple of years,” she concluded.

