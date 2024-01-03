Never say never. TJ Holmes may get hitched a third time with his new girlfriend, Amy Robach, after divorcing his second wife, Marilee Fiebig. The former Good Morning America co-host separated from the attorney in October 2023 and has been publicly expressing his love for his GMA3 co-host, seemingly interested in a third marriage.

During the couple's podcast, Arevealed his feelings about tying the knot again with his new ladylove. During the latest episode aired on Tuesday, January 2, 2023, Holmes and his partner shared the life lessons they learned in 2023, especially after their relationship came into the media.

The podcast hosts exchanged each other's lists, and one of the points in Holmes' list surprised everyone when he wrote his desire to remarry. "I learned that I'm actually interested in getting married again," the TV personality confessed.

He explained, "Look, nobody wants to be divorced once, and certainly nobody wants to be divorced twice, and it didn't turn me off to relationships; it turned me off to the idea of getting married again," adding, "But, here I am," per The Sun. Holmes split from his first wife, journalist Amy Ferson, in 2007.

He later married a second time to attorney Fiebig in 2010, and together they share a 10-year-old Sabine. However, their relationship didn't last forever, and the ex-couple finalized their divorce in October last year. He moved on with his ex-GMA3 colleague Robach, and reportedly, his ex moved on with Andrew Shue (Robach's ex).

While discussing the future of their relationship and a potential marriage on the cards, the 50-year-old Robach explained, "We did not enter this relationship for fun or for, 'Let's see what happens,'" per Entertainment Tonight. "We entered this relationship because we intend to spend our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, I don't know, button on it, that's like, I don't know."

Robach and Holmes both have been married twice, and the couple isn't delusional about the challenges of the institution, "We both have two marriages under our belts, and so it's not something we're racing or rushing towards, but there is something, I get it," said Robach. "I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

Meanwhile, Holmes teased, "But you don't want to marry me?" Robach responded, "It's on the table!" The 46-year-old journalist almost proposed, "I want to marry you," adding, "You are 50 and I'm 46. I'm very sick of introducing you, a 50-year-old woman, 'This is my girlfriend.' That just sounds stupid."

Robach pointed out, "But thank you for noting the age difference. I appreciate that." She continued, "Lucky for us, when we actually meet people, we don't have to say, 'This is my boyfriend, T.J.' They already know. We're past that."

