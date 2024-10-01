Youngest Son Barron Trump is a 'Sitting Duck' for Dad's Enemies After Two Shootings: Source

After Donald Trump survived two assassination attempts, insiders told Radar Online that Barron Trump could be (although god forbid not) the soft target for any 'psycho' who hates the Republican nominee. The 78-year-old politician dodged two attempts at his life, one on July 13 and another on September 15, 2024. As such, insiders have revealed Barron is like a 'sitting duck' for his enemies.

The 18-year-old freshman has recently joined the Stern School of Business in New York City and a source told the outlet, "After the two assassination attempts on his dad, there are legitimate fears Barron is a sitting duck for a psycho who wants to make a name for themselves." As a result, "His private security has been increased massively, and his every move is being watched," added another insider.

The 6 ft 9-inch tall boy began his classes earlier this month and is reportedly not living on the university campus. Instead, he has been commuting from the Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan to the Greenwich Village campus with a barrage of Secret Service agents guarding the youngest Trump from potential harm in the wake of his father's two shooting incidents.

This means that the young man is constantly flanked by the security team. However, one of Barron's classmates Rohan told The Sun that the Secret Service agents give him a 'little bit of space and breathing room.' Meanwhile, another freshman named Aaruush noted, "Obviously he's very [well] known. Not even just from his status. Also just physically, you can tell [who he is] he's clearly really tall."

In addition, Aaruush said though Barron is aware of his influence and status, he hasn't been using it to his advantage. "He doesn't like to use that privilege and use that, I guess, prestige to influence other people. You know he's he's trying to be as normal as possible. I'm not too surprised because he grew up here. And so I think he wanted to stay in Manhattan."

Sloan, another 20-year-old student claimed that she was unaware of the Secret Service presence at the campus: "I hadn't heard until I found out he was here. I wasn't following the announcement made prior about a New York school. It wasn't something I really followed or cared too closely about."

For long, the former president kept his son's university decision private, only saying he's decided on a school but refused to reveal the name. In an interview with Daily Mail, Trump gushed over his youngest son, saying, "He's a very smart guy, and he's going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU. He's a very high-aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."

His Slovenian mother, Melania Trump, recently opened up to Fox News about her son's decision to attend the NYU business school. "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," per HuffPost. Barron previously attended Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, before heading to NYU.