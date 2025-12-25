Trump Branded ‘Psychotic’ After Hijacking Santa Moment on Live Fox Broadcast

President Donald Trump once again engaged himself in a controversy, this time being accused of attempting to “steal the spotlight” from Santa Claus himself on Christmas Eve. He, alongside his wife, Melania Trump were at Mar-a-Lago, as they participated in the 70-year-old tradition of taking calls from children who dial into the NORAD – North American Aerospace Defense Command.
Talking about the program, it is a collaboration between the United States and Canada, which generally monitors the skies and checkif there are any potential threats. But on Christmas Eve, the focus seemingly shifted to tracking Santa Claus. In the live-streamed event of the fox news, at a particular point, a child asked the President about the popular “tracker” that keeps an eye on Santa’s journey. In response, Trump said, “Well, we track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure that Santa is being good.”
Trump: We track Santa. We want to make sure that Santa is being good. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election pic.twitter.com/9ZrhYBqYa8
“Santa is a very good person. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa,” he continued. “But we found out that Santa is good, Santa loves you, Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election, so I love Oklahoma. Don’t ever leave Oklahoma, okay?” The child responded, “Okay, I’ll try.”
The conversation, however, doesn’t seem to please the social media netizens as they significantly expressed their frustration over the President. One user angrily questioned, “Can he be normal about anything?” Another vented, “Always veers everything towards himself. Even tries to upstage Santa!” while another user lambasted, “What a freaking moron with obsessive narcissism …. LMAO.
Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p2F1Zc1dON
“He’s psychotic. EVERYTHING circles back to HIM. It’s horrifying to watch,” a fourth user chimed in, prompting a fifth to add, “How nice of him to interject himself into Christmas Eve. Let’s see what tomorrow’s Christmas message is like.” Meanwhile, a sixth person slammed, “NORAD tracks Santa – and Trump hears an invasion plot. Even Christmas needs border patrols and loyalty tests now. A kid wants magic. He delivers paranoia, ego, and an election recap.
“Santa isn’t infiltrating the country. But the grievance sure did infiltrate the holiday. If this man can’t let Santa pass without suspicion… What chance did reality ever have?” they added. In another moment from the livestreamed event, another child asked when Santa would “be here?” to which Trump said,
“Well, Santa is going to stop over tonight and leave you a lot of beautiful presents. Like, really beautiful presents. What do you want more than anything else? What present would you like?” “Dollhouse,” the child replied. “Wow, a dollhouse, huh? I think we can work that out,” Trump concluded. “I have a feeling mommy really can work that out, right? I think Santa’s gonna bring you the most beautiful dollhouse you’ve ever seen, okay?” The President apparently debated with one child after she said that she didn’t want Santa to deliver her coal for Christmas. “You mean clean, beautiful coal,” Trump shot back.