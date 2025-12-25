Trump Branded ‘Psychotic’ After Hijacking Santa Moment on Live Fox Broadcast

President Donald Trump once again engaged himself in a controversy, this time being accused of attempting to “steal the spotlight” from Santa Claus himself on Christmas Eve. He, alongside his wife, Melania Trump were at Mar-a-Lago, as they participated in the 70-year-old tradition of taking calls from children who dial into the NORAD – North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Talking about the program, it is a collaboration between the United States and Canada, which generally monitors the skies and checkif there are any potential threats. But on Christmas Eve, the focus seemingly shifted to tracking Santa Claus. In the live-streamed event of the fox news, at a particular point, a child asked the President about the popular “tracker” that keeps an eye on Santa’s journey. In response, Trump said, “Well, we track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure that Santa is being good.”

Trump: We track Santa. We want to make sure that Santa is being good. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election pic.twitter.com/9ZrhYBqYa8 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 24, 2025