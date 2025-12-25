How Kristi Noem’s Reputation Negatively Impacted Her Daughter Kassidy Peters’ Career — “My Business is Finished”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s declining reputation has begun to affect her daughter, Kassidy Peters’ employment. Amid swirling online rumors that Noem’s role in President Donald Trump’s administration could be coming to an end, along with renewed speculation about an alleged romance with Corey Lewandowski, the past year has been a tough one for the former South Dakota governor.

Noem faced controversy even before stepping into her current role, as allegations of an affair and mounting online criticism reportedly spilled over into her daughter’s professional life, leaving Kassidy Peters caught in the aftermath.

A 2021 CNN report highlighted allegations that Noem reportedly used her political influence to get her daughter a job. But instead of Peters landing her dream job, she ended up quitting because of the aftermath of the investigation.

Noem’s daughter was pretty passionate about being a certified real estate appraiser in 2020. However, her dream was quashed when her certification application was rejected due to “deficiencies in her work,” per the publication.

Back when Peters’ mother served as the Governor of South Dakota and Sherry Bren became the South Dakota Executive Director of the Appraiser Certification Program, things were blown out of proportion. Suspecting foul play from the department’s side, Bren was reportedly invited for a meeting with Noem and other state officials to discuss the matter with Peters present.

The former executive director recalled feeling “nervous and intimidated” by Noem and her council of officials who showed up for the meeting. Apparently, Noem enquired about the truth behind her daughter’s application rejection. This was even though there was an email detailing the lack of qualifications Peters was missing to obtain her certification.

Moreover, Peters was given a total of 3 chances to reapply for her certification when, under normal circumstances, applicants are only given 2. Not too soon after the meeting and approval of Peters’ application, Bren was fired from her job.

This resulted in accusations of Noem using her political influence to advance her daughter’s career, followed by a legal case against the State for age discrimination. While Bren won the legal case with a settlement of $200,000, she accused Noem of allegedly abusing her power.

Noem had dismissed allegations of her involvement in Peters’ license being approved and accused critics of “twisting” the story. Shortly after, a formal inquiry was launched to uncover the truth.

But before the inquiry could either confirm or deny claims about Noem’s alleged involvement, her daughter decided to walk away from the real estate business entirely.

Peters had decided to write to the South Dakota Department of Labour & Regulation about completing a few of her appraisal projects and then quitting entirely because of the “irreparable damage.”

Peters expressed her distress over walking away from the business in the aftermath of rumors surrounding her mother’s alleged involvement. She had written, “My business is finished, and the years I spent to become licensed amount to nothing…”

Although she lost her dream job, possibly because of her mother’s position, Peters is currently doing well for herself. Per a recent Keloland article, she was named as a Development officer for Pheasants Forever.