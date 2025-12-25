2026 New Year Giveaway
Worst Dressed Politicians and Celebrities at Turning Point USA AmFest 2025 in Phoenix

Published on: December 25, 2025 at 8:31 AM ET

The outfits ranged from party dresses to business casual.

Dress Code confusion at the Turning Point USA’s AmFest.
Thousands of conservatives attended Turning Point USA’s AmFest. (Image Source: TPUSA/X)

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix was a massive event for conservatives. The annual event was specifically for young conservatives to discuss politics, values, religion, and to praise the current administration.

Thousands of people cheered on Erika Kirk, Nicki Minaj, JD Vance, and other speakers at the event. Minaj made a surprise appearance with her take on the administration, praising Donald Trump and JD Vance. Meanwhile, she ended up embarrassing herself by calling the latter an “assassin.”

Another highlight of the event was the dress code that politicians and stars followed, which puzzled observers. It ranged from party girl aesthetic to business casual—for instance, Don Jr. was in a shiny blazer, a white shirt, no tie, and sneakers. Some attendees said he may be trying to appear younger in this outfit for the college crowd.

Riley Gaines appeared next in a boring brown suit and heavy makeup. Known for opposing transgender athletes in women’s sports, she has become popular among MAGA supporters, but they may not have the same view on her choice of outfit. Rob Schneider’s maroon velvet had magician vibes to it.

He chose to style it with a black fedora hat, which has been his signature look. He has been a conservative for a long time and has serious views on religion and patriotism. But one thing he isn’t serious about is his fashion.

Savannah Chrisley was on stage in a beaded white suit with a bow under the collar. This may have worked on a red carpet, but it wasn’t the best choice for a political event. Moreover, the collar design made her appear older than she is.

After her grand entry to the event, Erika Kirk was seen wearing huge white pants and a brown satin shirt. The pants were too big for her. But the worst part of the evening was her sequin gold suit. People were questioning why she was dressed like a pop star. One commenter wrote, “Nothing says grieving widow like head to toe sequins.” Critics have repeatedly questioned how she’s handling grief and who’s taking care of her children amidst her political tour.

