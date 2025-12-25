Worst Dressed Politicians and Celebrities at Turning Point USA AmFest 2025 in Phoenix

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix was a massive event for conservatives. The annual event was specifically for young conservatives to discuss politics, values, religion, and to praise the current administration.

Thousands of people cheered on Erika Kirk, Nicki Minaj, JD Vance, and other speakers at the event. Minaj made a surprise appearance with her take on the administration, praising Donald Trump and JD Vance. Meanwhile, she ended up embarrassing herself by calling the latter an “assassin.”

Another highlight of the event was the dress code that politicians and stars followed, which puzzled observers. It ranged from party girl aesthetic to business casual—for instance, Don Jr. was in a shiny blazer, a white shirt, no tie, and sneakers. Some attendees said he may be trying to appear younger in this outfit for the college crowd.

President Trump just called in to AmFest via @DonaldJTrumpJr‘s phone: “If he [Don Jr.] doesn’t make a great speech, let me know about it, and I’ll give him hell” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ut6zTrXSNY — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) December 21, 2025

Riley Gaines appeared next in a boring brown suit and heavy makeup. Known for opposing transgender athletes in women’s sports, she has become popular among MAGA supporters, but they may not have the same view on her choice of outfit. Rob Schneider’s maroon velvet had magician vibes to it.

Live Updates on America Fest 2025 Day 2 – Key Moments Actor Rob Schneider choked up saying this during his speech at #AmFest2025: “And though we lost him way too soon, Charlie Kirk knew you don’t kill a Christian. You only change his address. Merry Christmas. God bless you.… pic.twitter.com/IfvRSGvj1C — The Epoch Times Arizona (@TheEpochTimesAZ) December 20, 2025

He chose to style it with a black fedora hat, which has been his signature look. He has been a conservative for a long time and has serious views on religion and patriotism. But one thing he isn’t serious about is his fashion.

Savannah Chrisley was on stage in a beaded white suit with a bow under the collar. This may have worked on a red carpet, but it wasn’t the best choice for a political event. Moreover, the collar design made her appear older than she is.

Erika Kirk rises like a phoenix at AMFEST, sparkling entrance and all – carrying on the legacy with a bump of hope! pic.twitter.com/tI6KTcLnwE — picto (@Dheeraj97958095) December 20, 2025

After her grand entry to the event, Erika Kirk was seen wearing huge white pants and a brown satin shirt. The pants were too big for her. But the worst part of the evening was her sequin gold suit. People were questioning why she was dressed like a pop star. One commenter wrote, “Nothing says grieving widow like head to toe sequins.” Critics have repeatedly questioned how she’s handling grief and who’s taking care of her children amidst her political tour.