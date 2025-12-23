2026 New Year Giveaway
Erika Kirk Turns Heads at MAGA Event With Over-the-Top Glam, Internet Finds it TOO MUCH!!!

Published on: December 23, 2025 at 5:23 AM ET

Erika Kirk appears to be channeling her beauty pageant era during AmericaFest

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Erika Kirk
Erika Kirk's Intense Makeup Reminds People of Her Beauty Pageant Days (Image source: X/@OANN)

Following the death of Charlie Kirk, his widow, Erika Kirk, has been suddenly pushed into the limelight, or, as some see it, has pushed herself there. She has been making a few frequent TV appearances on political programs and MAGA events. The former Miss Arizona USA winner seems to be treating these events like beauty pageants, often showing up dressed in high-fashion looks.

The 2025 AmricaFest conference in Phoenix was just another example. On Sunday, December 21, she sat down with “recently MAGAficated” Nicki Minaj. The rapper, who once criticized Donald Trump, has now changed course to praise his administration.

It started with Minaj telling Kirk how much she appreciates the inspiring figures in the MAGA circle. “Role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president,” she said, before quickly realizing that her wording had created an awkward moment for Erika.

However, Kirk didn’t seem to take it personally and instead tried to make it less embarrassing for Minaj. “Trust me, there is nothing new under the sun I have not heard, so you’re fine,” she told the rapper with a laugh. It didn’t come as a surprise, given how eager she appeared to impress the Anaconda hitmaker. Experts believe the former Miss Arizona decked herself in a new way just to look good in front of Nicki Minaj.

Erika wore a loose-fitting golden brown blouse and kept the top buttons open. Her loose, billowy white pants made it seem like she had a throw draped over her while she was sitting. Her outfit alone made her look like she was a Game of Thrones character. Her hairstyle further solidified that opinion.

For her luscious blonde locks, Erika chose an intricate braid around the top of her head. The rest of her hair and the pricey extensions were left loose down her back, giving her a perfect Khaleesi look. She also seemingly went overboard with her makeup.

Erika’s look was too much for the MAGA event. Her bronzer was so heavy that it almost matched her blouse. Her eye makeup was too intense, reminding many of her beauty pageant days. Not only did she apply a little too much eyeshadow, but she also wore mascara over her eyelash extensions.

However, this is not the first time Erika Kirk‘s intense makeup has taken the center stage. Last week, during the same event, she turned up in a sparkling gold jacket and pants combo, which made her look like a disco ball.

