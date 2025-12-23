Erika Kirk Turns Heads at MAGA Event With Over-the-Top Glam, Internet Finds it TOO MUCH!!!

Following the death of Charlie Kirk, his widow, Erika Kirk, has been suddenly pushed into the limelight, or, as some see it, has pushed herself there. She has been making a few frequent TV appearances on political programs and MAGA events. The former Miss Arizona USA winner seems to be treating these events like beauty pageants, often showing up dressed in high-fashion looks.

The 2025 AmricaFest conference in Phoenix was just another example. On Sunday, December 21, she sat down with “recently MAGAficated” Nicki Minaj. The rapper, who once criticized Donald Trump, has now changed course to praise his administration.

It started with Minaj telling Kirk how much she appreciates the inspiring figures in the MAGA circle. “Role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president,” she said, before quickly realizing that her wording had created an awkward moment for Erika.

Nicki Minaj & Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA AmFest 2025 Full Segment pic.twitter.com/J7gIbkoXCS — ONIKA LIVE (@ONIKALIVE) December 21, 2025

However, Kirk didn’t seem to take it personally and instead tried to make it less embarrassing for Minaj. “Trust me, there is nothing new under the sun I have not heard, so you’re fine,” she told the rapper with a laugh. It didn’t come as a surprise, given how eager she appeared to impress the Anaconda hitmaker. Experts believe the former Miss Arizona decked herself in a new way just to look good in front of Nicki Minaj.

Erika wore a loose-fitting golden brown blouse and kept the top buttons open. Her loose, billowy white pants made it seem like she had a throw draped over her while she was sitting. Her outfit alone made her look like she was a Game of Thrones character. Her hairstyle further solidified that opinion.

For her luscious blonde locks, Erika chose an intricate braid around the top of her head. The rest of her hair and the pricey extensions were left loose down her back, giving her a perfect Khaleesi look. She also seemingly went overboard with her makeup.

🚨 AMFEST starts with epic tribute video to Charlie Kirk before Erika takes the stage. “I appoint Erika Kirk to take over Turning Point if god forbid anything happens to me”

—Charlie Kirk This is the 1st AMFEST without Charlie.

We miss you Charlie 🙏 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JRCwEAi2Q5 — J (@JayTC53) December 19, 2025

Erika’s look was too much for the MAGA event. Her bronzer was so heavy that it almost matched her blouse. Her eye makeup was too intense, reminding many of her beauty pageant days. Not only did she apply a little too much eyeshadow, but she also wore mascara over her eyelash extensions.

However, this is not the first time Erika Kirk‘s intense makeup has taken the center stage. Last week, during the same event, she turned up in a sparkling gold jacket and pants combo, which made her look like a disco ball.