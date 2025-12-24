Trump Takes Over Pam Bondi’s Account With More Epstein Files Incoming

President Donald Trump’s White House has entered a delicate situation as it takes control of the Justice Department’s X account.

The change became public on Christmas Eve when Axios reported that the White House has started managing the DOJ’s social media account directly. The tone of the account is noticeably sharper, adopting a rapid response, campaign-style approach instead of the typically reserved voice of federal law enforcement.

This shift comes just days after a second set of Epstein documents was released, which included several references to Trump which led to renewed scrutiny of his past association with the disgraced financier. Although Trump has never been accused of any crime in relation to Epstein, the renewed focus has put the administration on the defensive as more document releases are expected.

That defensive stance was clear in a DOJ post published shortly after the files went public. The statement quickly aimed to protect the president, claiming that some of the material included “untrue and sensationalist claims” about Trump that had been submitted to investigators shortly before the 2020 election. The post insisted that the claims were “unfounded and false,” arguing that if they had any validity, they would have been used years ago.

One of the documents was a handwritten letter supposedly written by Epstein, addressed to convicted sex offender and former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Allegedly written just days before Epstein’s death in custody, the letter claimed that “our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls.”

By late Tuesday afternoon, the Justice Department sought to put an end to the story. Officials stated they had determined the letter was fake, citing several red flags. They noted that the handwriting did not match Epstein’s, the envelope was postmarked in northern Virginia three days after Epstein died in New York, and the return address did not include necessary inmate mailing details, such as Epstein’s prisoner identification number.

The DOJ making this move shows how much damage control the White House is attempting behind the scenes. The White House hijacking the DOJ’s social media account is an unusual and, one might say, a desperate move to control the narrative.

There is a treasure trove of related Epstein documents yet to be released. Officials acknowledge that there is much more Epstein-related material still under review, which could be released in subsequent waves. Each new release brings the potential for fresh headlines, selective quotes, and viral claims that could overshadow official explanations.

Trump has persistently denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes and stated their relationship ended in the mid-2000s. He argues that photos, flight records, or secondhand references are being used to tarnish the reputations of those who had no role in Epstein’s criminal activities, a point he has reiterated as interest in the case resurfaces.

Still, the decision to manage the DOJ’s online voice indicates that the White House is gearing up for a lengthy battle over public perception as much as over the facts. With more Epstein files expected and public interest unlikely to wane, the administration appears ready to respond swiftly and decisively, utilizing every available platform to shape the narrative before it becomes entrenched against the president.