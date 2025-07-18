“Why Would Anyone Protect Those Scum Bags?”—Trump Family Hypocrisy Called Out Over Epstein List ‘Hoax’ Claims

According to RadarOnline.com, Donald Trump may not be in favor of the Epstein papers being made public, but it appears that his son, Don Jr., is. In an effort to persuade voters that the files are a “hoax,” the president’s family has publicly urged him to tell the truth.

In an attempt to encourage his MAGA fan following to forget about the files, which he promised to make public once more after winning the presidency, Trump has been on a social tear in recent days.

Trump now claims that there are no files at all. However, demands that any material be made public persist, similar to those made in 2023 when Trump Jr., his son, called for their release.

In a still-posted tweet from July 8, 2013, Jr. exclaimed: “Show us all the Epstein client list now!!! Why would anyone protect those scum bags?” He doubled down, adding: “Ask yourselves this question daily and the answer becomes very apparent!!”

A year later, his president’s father is making every effort to disassociate himself from everything Epstein. When reporters questioned him about the pedophile on Tuesday, July 15, he said, “no, no,” when they asked if his name was on any of the files.

Trump lashed out on his Truth Social platform a day later, accusing Democrats of being responsible for the case’s constant attention. “These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at; it’s all they have,” Trump cried. “They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates.”

“Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls—‘ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

🚨WATCH THE FULL EXCHANGE: After years of promising the Epstein files, Karoline Leavitt just officially put the case to bed: The Trump admin. finds there IS no client list. They stalled. They lied. And now they’re saying the list never existed.⁰

This smells like a cover-up. pic.twitter.com/ZI3quJmKxw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 7, 2025

The 79-year-old was then furious with the “success-starved Dems,” stating: “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

There are rumors that Trump is on the list, which is why he won’t make it public. Trump made an effort to disassociate himself with Epstein when his misdeeds were made public. “I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” he claimed in 2019, adding that “I was not a fan.” He reportedly denied Epstein access to Mar-a-Lago in 2008.

Donald Trump Jr.’s hypocritical clamor for an Epstein client list exposes his family’s own shady ties to the disgraced financier, proving once again their moral bankruptcy. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) July 13, 2025

That’s not quite the case, though, as investigative journalist Dylan Howard noted in Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales. “The two were constant companions in the early 1990s,” Howard said. “A (video) from 1992 shows the two pervy playboys whispering and laughing, surrounded by women at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.”