Leaked Letter Exposes Donald Trump’s ‘Creepy’ Birthday Message to Epstein—President Fires Back With Legal Threats!

Despite Donald Trump’s several attempts, the Jeffrey Epstein controversy has refused to die down. Numerous posts on Truth Social, interviews, and even calling have not deterred people from letting go of the topic. Now new physical evidence of Trump and Epstein’s friendship and lewd behavior has come up.

A letter has now caused public outcry and political upheaval. This was reportedly written by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday. The news was first broken by The Wall Street Journal. The message was found in a leather-bound birthday album which was curated by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein ally who is serving 20 years in prison.

This message allegedly features hand-drawn lewd imagery, a fictional dialogue, and a closing remark referencing ‘commonalities’ between Trump and Epstein.

The note concludes with a statement. It was not a simple birthday message. It says- a birthday wish to “many more wonderful secrets,” secrets that now everyone would like to know.

The letter was published after days of attempts by Trump and his loyalists to disregard Epstein and his ‘black book’ as once mentioned by Kash Patel.

Kash Patel in 2023: Epstein's "black book" is "under direct control of the Director of the FBI," Trump should release it on Day One

Republicans have been claiming that it is all a hoax created by democrats. Trump has tried to distance himself from Epstein repeatedly in the last few days. But publication of this letter has reignited attention on Trump’s historical ties to Epstein.

Donald Trump has denied any involvement with the letter. He has called the WSJ story “fake” and the note “defamatory.”

In a statement reported by Mediaite, Trump said, “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

He has further furiously accused the Wall Street Journal of being in the pockets of Democrats to revive the Epstein scandal. He has also called this a joint effort to damage his political standing.

Trump responded by announcing his intention to sue the newspaper.

“I’m gonna sue the Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else,” he declared on Truth Social. He has doubled down on claims that the letter was fabricated and demands retractions.

He also claimed that he and his team had warned Rupert Murdoch and WSJ editor Emma Tucker that the letter was fake before it was published.

What now raises the questions is, Why would the wall street journal ask Trump if the letter was fake or not. And if they didn’t ask him, how would Trump know the existence of said fake letter?

There are several unanswered questions here that have been left in limbo. An interesting aspect of this letter coming out after all this time is that the letter was in safe keeping of Ghislane Maxwell. A few days back, when the FBI and Attorney General closed the Epstein case and called out that there were no lists of logs, Maxwell said she could handover evidence to the contrary.

🚨 BREAKING: GHISLAINE MAXWELL SAYS SHE’LL EXPOSE EPSTEIN’S CLIENT LIST TO CONGRESS – IF SHE DOESN’T “DISAPPEAR” FIRST She’s locked up, but not done talking.

Now she says she’s ready to testify under oath before Congress and name the powerful people tied to Epstein’s empire.… pic.twitter.com/vhoa2FhPvS — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 14, 2025

Is this her way of getting her revenge?

Another question that has been making rounds is if all of the Epstein case is a hoax, why is Maxwell in jail? Well, there are just too many questions and none of the answers so far.