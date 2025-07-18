Lauren Boebert Just Went ‘Full Trump’ With That Orange Glow—And No One Is Talking About Her Speech Anymore

If Donald Trump is the reigning king of botched bronzer, then Rep. Lauren Boebert might just be the heir to the overly-orange throne. While Trump’s fake tan has been meme-worthy for years, Boebert’s glow seems determined to join the hall of fake tan fame, somewhere between a pumpkin spice latte and a safety cone.

Her most recent offense to the color wheel came on May 15, 2025, when she shared a video clip of her appearance on OAN’s “The Matt Gaetz Show.” The video was meant to hype up her defense of Trump, but the moment the clip dropped, people weren’t just talking about her political take. They were shielding their eyes from the blinding orange tint radiating from her face.

Thank you @SkyNews for zooming in to show the spray tan & Bionic Ear! THIS IS NOT A PHOTOSHOP 🎨 Donald Trump is going to be furious if this picture gets shared ♻️ pic.twitter.com/uajIagp1YW — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) May 14, 2025

In the post, Boebert ranted: “Democrats in Congress introduced and removed their articles of impeachment against President Trump in the same week!” She doubled down, writing: “They know there is no basis to attack President Trump and his agenda.”

Her MAGA faithful probably nodded along with every word, but the rest of the internet had one burning question. Who let her leave the house like that?

The bronzer was so thick it looked industrial-strength, paired with a crisp white blouse that only exaggerated the glow. One user wrote the most obvious advice of all: “Chill on the bronzer.” And really, it was hard not to agree. The entire look screamed reality TV confessional more than congressional crusader.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rep. Lauren Boebert (@repboebert)

Just one day earlier, Boebert posted another photo. This time at a meeting with Colorado’s agricultural leaders. Different day, same spray tan, same blinding white blouse. Then, the day before that? You guessed it: another Instagram update featuring a nearly identical outfit and a whole lot of orange, this time with Southern Ute Indian Tribe Chairman Melvin Baker. Was this a PR tour or a bronzer endurance test?

And it begs the question. Was it the same blouse three days in a row, or does she just own a collection of identical tops for maximum tan contrast?

Either way, it’s become clear that Boebert, much like Trump, is perfectly fine pretending her neon glow is natural. She carries on with speeches and social media posts, unbothered by the ever-widening gap between her face and her neck tone. Maybe she thinks people won’t notice. Or maybe she thinks it’s her signature. Either way, it’s not doing what she thinks it’s doing.

If we’re being honest, it wouldn’t even be surprising if one day she accidentally outed herself, leaving a visible bronzer smudge on someone’s sleeve, a podium, or worse… on one of those bright white blouses she keeps wearing like it’s a dare.