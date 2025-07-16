Speaking to reporters outside the White House, President Donald Trump was compared to an orange that is “ripe and rotten at the same time” by social media users who made fun of his tan. The president landed in Pittsburgh this afternoon, where he will meet with numerous executives to advance his agenda on technology and energy. As he stepped off an airplane and answered questions from reporters, Trump appeared particularly tanned, according to watchers at home and on X.

The incumbent’s skin is generally orange, but on Tuesday it appeared particularly caked. Social media didn’t hold back. “Trump is absurdly orange today,” one user said. “Somehow both ripe and rotten at the same time,” another wrote.

“America’s chief alpha male in his stage make-up per usual,” remarked another. “Not to mention he looks bald as hell with his ‘combover’ blowing in the wind,” said a fourth. A fifth joked, “He’s real close to oompa loompa shade of orange,” while sharing a photo of the made-up figures.

The President’s recent public appearances have drawn a lot of criticism. During a summit with African leaders last week, Americans criticized him for having a darker complexion, claiming that it was clear his makeup artist had applied makeup to his face.

Trump was questioned about a few controversial issues that have been bothering him lately, but no reporters questioned why the incumbent appeared to have worn a few extra layers of makeup. Most notably, MAGA is in revolt due to the Epstein files scandal.

MAGA influencers are going mad thinking they caught CNN making Trump look more orange. Here’s a thought, maybe Fox turned down the saturation to make him look less orange. We’ve seen him look oompa loompa orange in thousands of images.pic.twitter.com/N77RRja8AL — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) April 3, 2025

President Trump has made several attempts to urge his supporters to just put Jeffrey Epstein—the disgraced tycoon convicted of running a child sex trafficking ring and his clientele—out of their minds. Even the most ardent Trump supporters, however, have called for the data to be made public in order to expose any child sex predators who could be there.

President Trump was questioned on a number of topics, including his most recent round of tariff threats and Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, whom the president had criticized for his resistance to lowering borrowing costs. Trump’s willingness to give Powell a second term as Fed chair was questioned by a reporter.

Trump’s spray on tan is such a small thing, but it’s such a big lie for the White House to claim it’s the natural result of “good genes.” Tangerine is not among the natural skin shades, and natural skin color does not come with tan lines, or missed spots on ears or around eyes. pic.twitter.com/Pejf0ZY3aR — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 3, 2019

The President objected to the inquiry. “You had to be joking. Why would you squander your query in that manner? Trump made a joke. Following Trump’s broad tariffs, which marginally increased inflation in June, Powell has consistently resisted the White House’s false economic reports. The Fed chair has stated time and time again that it is too soon to predict the effects of the Trump administration’s erratic trade policies on the economy.