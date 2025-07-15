Donald Trump’s Bizarre Joke About an ‘Ugly’ Man’s Wife Leaving Him Sparks Confusion—Netizens Say, “He Talks Like a Nightclub Promoter”

Donald Trump’s strange sense of humor has left netizens confused yet again. The President made a joke at the Faith Office luncheon that left people scratching their heads. Netizens were quick to take to social media to criticize the strange joke.

The White House Faith Office summit brought business leaders together recently. Trump addressed several important topics at the luncheon, including the trade tariffs and his executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports categories.

During the meeting, Trump joked about how an “ugly” man’s wife would end up leaving him if they don’t fix the economy. “You can either get all these things and make the economy strong, or you’re gonna literally have perhaps a depression where you people so rich, so beautiful, so nice to look at, will be totally busted, and let’s see how long your wife stays with you,” the President was heard saying.

He went on to recall how he once told a guy he was “very, very unattractive” but “smart” and “rich.” Trump added, “You better hope we get this thing passed because your wife will be gone within about two minutes.

Trump: I said to one guy, he’s a very, very unattractive man, but he’s smart and he’s rich and I said, you better hope we get this thing passed because your wife will be gone within about two minutes. pic.twitter.com/hTpMen9yRo — Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2025

Netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to criticise the President for making the incredulous joke. One user simply noted how “bizarre” the President’s humor was. “Imagine saying this at a faith luncheon. The man talks like a nightclub promoter,” another added.

A third added, “Trump’s idea of a joke is threatening someone’s marriage if his tax cuts don’t pass. Misogyny and narcissism in one breath — classic.” A fourth added, “He’s an absolute joke.”

Several other users seemed rather amused by the President’s “bizarre” joke. Many netizens in the comments section noted how “awesome” the joke was. “Trump says things that everyone has thought but no public figure ever dared to say,” one user claimed. “Very true, funny, and hilarious. I couldn’t stop laughing,” another user wrote in support.

While many users asked who the joke was targeted towards, a few speculated that Trump was talking about himself. “Melania said that to him,” one netizen wrote. “Is he talking to his mirror?” another questioned. “He was talking to a man in the mirror,” a third asserted.

How is this a joke ? — J Mc aka nfiniti aka RocAMil (@JMc_PTY_507) July 14, 2025

During the luncheon, Trump spoke about his views that encouraged him to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports. “We’ve restored the fundamental principle that God created two genders, male and female, that was a tough one,” he said in the meeting.

He went on to say that his administration is doing the job of protecting the rights of the “parents’ rights where the parents’ rights have been taken away” by schools that their children attend. The President also compared the boards of some schools to “brutal dictatorships.”