“Disgusting Creep”—Donald Trump Under Fire for ‘Gross’ On-Air Comment to Female Reporter Amid Epstein Fallout

President Donald Trump has had a history of inappropriate behavior towards women, and this goes back to the days when he wasn’t even in politics. He has also been charged with sexual assault allegations against E.Jean Carrol, and he was found guilty. He has spoken ill towards women’s modesty and respect several times over the years, and then has it labelled as locker room talk.

Trump also famously cheated on all three of his wives, numerous times. Therefore, it did not come as a surprise to anyone when he slipped back into his old ways during the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit held in Pittsburgh.

President Donald Trump is facing backlash after he spoke to Fox News reporter Alexis McAdams during the summit.

Donald Trump was addressing the attendees of the meeting when he suddenly singled out McAdams and asked where she was.

He said,” Where’s Ms. McAdams? We’re gonna do one with her too. She’s great. With Fox. Stand up. Young and smart and vibrant. You’ve done a great job. I’ll see you in a couple minutes.”

There was a minor applause in the audience; however, the general mood was not favorable. Even worse was the reaction online. Responses came fast and severe.

Journalist Aaron Rupor shared a clip on his X platform, which then prompted users to call Trump a disgusting loser.

WTF? I am getting creepy, old man, Perv vibes. Disgusting. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) July 15, 2025

One of the commenters called him disgusting, creepy, and another called him an old man who gave perv vibes and then called him disgusting.

People were quick to connect this behavior to Trump’s history of controversial interactions with women. People have emphasized that the comments are completely out of line and inappropriate, especially in a public setting with a very formal undertone.

However, this is not the first time Donald Trump has found himself enchanted by a reporter. Just weeks earlier his exchange with Hariana Veras stirred a controversy. Veras is a reporter of Congolese descent. Upon seeing her Trump said, “I’m not allowed to say this… but you are beautiful—and you’re beautiful inside.”

Trump appreciates a reporter’s face card despite his press secretary’s advice against it: ‘You’re very beautiful. I’m not allowed to say that anymore; it’s politically incorrect, but you are beautiful!.’ Hariana Veras, is an African White House correspondent from the… pic.twitter.com/NBXExzko6c — Black Elites Magazine (@BlackelitesMag) June 30, 2025

There were very few who saw this as a compliment when the majority of people saw it as objectification of women, especially those in a professional setting and roles.

These repeated incidents have caused people to discuss the broader issue of gender roles, power and professionalism in American politics. How rules differ for men and women in politics. People were quick to point out how if Kamala Harris had been the President, she would have been under far greater scrutiny.

Critics also argue that such comments cause a dismissive culture toward women in media where they are not taken seriously. This kind of behavior undermines their work and credibility is based on appearance more than substance.

In the last few days, the Trump administration has also been dealing with the fallout after refusing to acknowledge the existence of Epstein files.

‼️🇺🇸 BREAKING: AG Pam Bondi REFUSED to answer questions about the EPSTEIN files during a DoJ press conference. 👀 She also REFUSED to speak about Dan Bongino and the “fallout” RUMOR over the Epstein case. Most transparent Presidency in history huh? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Gv1pQaXUeu — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) July 15, 2025

The combination of Trump’s controversial personal behavior and the skewed Jeffrey Epstein narrative is creating friction within his administration. There have been reports suggesting that Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino might resign unless Attorney General Pam Bondi either changes her position on these files or is removed from her post.

As Trump’s public behavior continues to draw criticism and the promises made to his base remain unmet, the coming weeks could prove pivotal in shaping both his political legacy and future ambitions.