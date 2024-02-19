Whoopi Goldberg Hints at Taking a Break From 'The View,' Says She’ll Be ‘Working’ Elsewhere

Whoopi Goldberg, the beloved co-host of The View, recently hinted at the chances of taking a hiatus from the show as she reminded the producer of her other professional commitments. During a discussion about creating a dance routine for Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming concert on the show, Goldberg’s response suggested that she might be occupied elsewhere in the near future.

As her co-hosts eagerly contemplated the idea of preparing a dance routine for Lopz’s visit to The View, Goldberg did not seem that enthusiastic about the prospect. While some of her colleagues expressed interest in rehearsing a choreographed routine, Goldberg made it clear that she had other plans. When the executive producer Brian Teta jokingly asked if she was in for the dance routine, Goldberg responded by reminding him, "I'm not here. Remember, I'm working. You know what I'm doing." Ana Navarro exclaimed, "I'm gonna be sitting watching [Jennifer] on stage. I'm going to her concert. I'm not dancing."

As per The Sun, Goldberg’s cryptic remark alluded to the possibility of her taking a break from The View to focus on her several other ventures. One such endeavor is the release of her upcoming memoir titled Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, which is scheduled to hit floors on May 7, 2024. The memoir, which Goldberg describes as semi-autobiographical, promises to offer insight into her life, career, and family through her own words.

Goldberg shared with People, “This book is dedicated to my mother and my brother and our time together as a small, funny little unit. It’s dedicated to anyone who’s found themselves on a scary path not of their choosing or dealing with loss. This book is dedicated to everyone who is just trying to figure out the small stuff as well as the stuff where you have to be more than you thought you could be and it’s dedicated to love."

Born and raised in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, Goldberg’s memoir will undoubtedly delve into her upbringing and the influence of her family on her journey to becoming a renowned and celebrated entertainer. With her unique voice and candid storytelling, Goldberg focuses on connecting with readers on a deeply personal level, sharing anecdotes and reflections that resonate with themes of love, resilience, and self-discovery.

This memoir marks Goldberg’s latest foray into the realm of literature, adding to her impressive bibliography of books that span various genres and themes. From relationship advice to children’s literature, Goldberg’s literary contributions reflect her diverse interests and her commitment to engaging with fans of all ages.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ben Gabbe

As Goldberg prepares to embark on this new chapter of her career as an author, her potential hiatus from The View serves as a reminder of her versatility and her ongoing pursuit of creative expression. While fans may miss her presence on the show, they can look forward to delving into her memoir and gaining deeper insight into the life and experiences of one of Hollywood's most iconic figures.