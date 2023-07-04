Kim Kardashian's Ex-Husband Kris Humphries Opens Dave’s Hot Chicken In Minnesota After Career Change

After a surprising career change, Kim Kardashian's former husband Kris Humphries, 38, has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship by opening a chicken shop. Before this shift, Humphries had a 13-year stint as a professional basketball player in the NBA, ultimately retiring in 2019, as reported by Daily Star. Quietly expanding his investment in the state that shaped him, the former University of Minnesota Gophers basketball star and NBA player has opened Minnesota's first Dave's Hot Chicken franchise, along with over a dozen other franchises, per Fox 9.

On Friday, June 30, Humphries took to Instagram to announce the grand opening of a Dave's Hot Chicken location. The event was graced by the presence of his family and friends. Humphries has been actively engaged in diverse business ventures, including collaborations with Crisp & Green and another operation of Five Guys restaurants in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Humphries (@krishumphries)

As the proprietor of the newly established outlet near Ridgedale Center, Humphries oversees operations seven days a week. The restaurant offers a variety of chicken tenders, sandwiches, and sides, all prepared with Nashville-style breading. According to Humphries, the decision to open the chicken shop was a personal and natural choice, as he told Fox 9, "I’m familiar with the area and went to Hopkins High School, we used to come over to the mall a lot after school, so I thought it would be cool to do the first one near where I used to go to school."

Yesterday, Kris made an announcement on Instagram regarding the "soft open" of a Minnetonka-based Dave's Hot Chicken branch. In a photo shared on his Instagram, Kris presented a glimpse of the menu offerings, which included fries, burgers, and chicken tenders. The picture showcased Kris alongside food blogger Kim Ly Curry, both holding milkshakes as they posed together. In the caption, Kris expressed: "It's go time baby!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Humphries (@krishumphries)

Following his draft from the Gophers in 2004, Humphries embarked on a successful 13-year NBA career, representing various teams including the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks. During his active basketball career in 2008, Humphries ventured into real estate investment, marking the start of his entrepreneurial journey. Today, as a seasoned businessman, he boasts ownership of a total of 17 franchises. "Coming out of the housing crash in 2008, and playing in the NBA, you’re always looking for ways to invest your money, We started with Five Guys in 2008, and built out those throughout Minnesota. We now have Crisp & Green locations as well, but this will be our newest and biggest project yet," he told Fox 9.

Humphries and Kim tied the knot in August 2011, captivating media attention. However, their marriage took an unexpected turn when Kim filed for divorce merely 72 days later in October. The divorce proceedings concluded in June 2013, marking the end of their relationship.

Insider reported that in 2021, Kim openly discussed her short-lived marriage to the former NBA player during the initial installment of her family's extensive reunion special with TV host Andy Cohen. In their discussion, Kim acknowledged feeling pressured to proceed with her 2011 wedding to Humphries. She revealed that the decision was influenced by the fact that the event was filmed for "KUWTK," expressing her reluctance to be forever labeled as "the runaway bride." Despite experiencing doubts and cold feet, Kim shared that she genuinely wanted to go through with the marriage.

