Here’s How Matthew Perry’s Unpopular Memoir Earned Him This Amount Through Huge Readership

Matthew Perry, beloved for his iconic role in Friends, laid bare the highs and lows of his life in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, released in 2022. The book not only gives the readers an insight into the struggles with substance that Perry faced but also some of the light-hearted backstage moments from the well-known NBC television sitcom Friends.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Fans eagerly anticipated the release, making Perry the first among the Friends cast to share the intimate details of his life. The memoir's content led to its short stint of fame with people flocking to read the memoir by the memorable actor who played the iconic role of Chandler Bing. However, it is not yet known if the book is fixed at the flat-rate option or potential long-term royalties. The US Sun however revealed that the book deal was worth millions. The autobiography also accompanied a ballistic controversy when Perry called Keanu Reeves a bad actor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Hume Kennerly

Swift to recognize his mistake, Perry publicly announced that he would edit the book to remove the diss against Reeves, emphasizing his admiration for the Matrix star. Despite this, the book generated nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon back in 2022. Reflecting on his tumultuous journey, Perry shared with People in October 2022, "By the time I was 34, I was entrenched in a lot of trouble. But there were years that I was sober during that time. Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, ‘That should tell me something.’"

Matthew Perry's book 'Friends, Lovers, and The Big terrible Thing' which came out last year has reached number 1 on the Amazon best sellers list. pic.twitter.com/pZgGfVnAdy — Chandler Bing Parody (@ChandlerBing_12) November 1, 2023

Perry, who passed away at the age of 54 was laid to rest on Friday, November 3, at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills, according to reports by The US Sun. The private burial service was attended by Perry's relatives and castmates from Friends, who shared poignant moments as they bid farewell to their cherished friend. The exact location of Perry's burial is in the secluded Sanctuary of Treasured Love within the cemetery, an area protected by gates to maintain privacy due to the numerous high-profile figures interred there.

Currently unmarked, Perry's resting place is expected to receive a personalized inscription or gravestone shortly, allowing fans to pay their respects. Mourners arrived at Forest Lawn cemetery, a well-known resting place for Hollywood legends such as Michael Jackson, Lucille Ball, and Elizabeth Taylor. Perry's unexpected demise was initially believed to be a result of drowning, prompting a swift response from first responders, who were called because of an apparent cardiac arrest. The Warner Bros studio, where Friends was filmed, is located less than a mile from the burial site, adding an ever-lasting connection to where Perry's on-screen legacy was created.

