White House Weighs Bulletproof Vest for Trump After Alarming Third Assassination Attempt

The White House is reportedly considering providing the president with enhanced body armor after the third assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Florida. President Donald Trump was rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night after shots were fired near the event.

Allen was charged with “one count of attempted assassination of the president of the United States, transportation of a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence,” according to a Department of Justice press release.

Authorities said the suspect sent a detailed manifesto to family members before the shooting. He stated that “law enforcement, hotel employees and guests weren’t his intended targets” and that he only wished to target Donald Trump and members of his administration. Cole Allen’s manifesto stated that he would only shoot at Secret Service, Capitol Police, or National Guard troops if it “came to that.” “ I hope they are wearing body armor ,” Allen wrote in the manifesto.

Authorities said Allen fired at law enforcement, and one officer was injured. “That was very unexpected…a man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons and he was taken down…one officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest. “That was very unexpected,” Trump said in a press briefing. “A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons and he was taken down…one officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest.”

White House officials are considering having Donald Trump wear a bulletproof vest at all public events Wow pic.twitter.com/XEl7QZtEBb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 27, 2026

According to The Daily Beast, Trump’s advisers are now weighing whether the president should wear body armor following what would be the third reported assassination attempt on his life since 2024. “There are discussions underway at the White House about whether or not President Trump is going to have to start wearing a bulletproof vest for future events in public,” Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy said on a Sunday morning segment.

Internet users were quick to blast Trump’s bulletproof vest claims. “This piece of s–t needs to wear a bulletproof diaper so he stops stinking people out of rooms—like poor Diane Feinstein whose senses were very acute on this day,” one user wrote, referencing online rumors that Donald Trump allegedly wears diapers .

🇺🇸 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧, left a manifesto mocking how easy it was to get past security. He claimed he could have brought in a heavy machine gun because the Secret Service had almost zero protection in place. 🏨 This is a massive wake-up call. Whether… pic.twitter.com/ns0uoXQjIn — Ali (@RealAliVoice) April 26, 2026

“This seems like a good idea until he gets new Secret Service staff or other key staff members who understand what security is and how measures need to be taken to keep people with weapons out of the perimeter,” another user added. Cole Allen’s manifesto clearly states that the event’s security was quite poor.

“I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat,” the manifesto read. “The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.”