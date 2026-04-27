Politics

Cole Allen’s Weapons Stash Revealed For First Time After Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt

Published on: April 27, 2026 at 11:21 AM ET

Suspect allegedly targeted Trump officials in brazen attempt to breach high-security WHCD event Cole Tomas Allen allegedly told police he was targeting “administration officials” after storming a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where President Trump and top leaders were gathered.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Cole Allen, the alleged WHCD shooter, carried a collapsible Mossberg Maverick shotgun.
The first images of the shotgun carried by WHCD alleged shooter, Cole Allen, released to the public. (Image Source: C2 Education/Facebook, Wikimedia Commons)

Images of the shotgun allegedly carried by White House Correspondents’ Dinner suspect Cole Allen have now been released to the public. President Donald Trump was attending the annual dinner at Washington Hilton.

The suspect who rushed a security checkpoint when allegedly trying to reach Trump, opened fire near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was allegedly aiming to target members of the Trump administration Saturday night.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, told investigators he intended to go after “administration officials” attending the high-profile event at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, according to sources cited by The New Post also reports.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also confirmed the suspected motive to NBC News. Authorities said Allen did not appear to have a specific individual in mind, and it remains unclear whether President Trump himself was a direct target. “He was trying to just breach his way in and take whoever he could,” one law enforcement source told The Post.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said the suspect appeared intent on creating a “national tragedy” during the widely watched event.

“[Cole Allen] underestimated the protective capabilities of the U.S. Secret Service, and was stopped at first contact. The strength of our layered security posture was evident, with a myriad of countermeasures ahead,” Quinn said in a statement. 

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. 

During the confrontation, a Secret Service agent was struck in the vest by gunfire and transported to a hospital. The agent is now in “great spirits,” Trump said during a later press briefing.

Allen is an engineer by training. 

 

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