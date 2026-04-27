Politics

Trump’s Answer After He’s Asked: ‘Why Does This Keep Happening To You?’

Published on: April 27, 2026 at 10:08 AM ET

Donald Trump says assassination attempts target “the most impactful people” after latest White House dinner scare

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Donald Trump answers why people keep trying to shoot him.
President Trump answers questions wondering why assassins keep trying to shoot him. (Wikimedia Commons)

During a later press conference, Trump was asked directly: “Why do you think this keeps happening to you?”

He said his answer came from having “studied assassinations,” suggesting such acts often center on individuals with the greatest perceived impact.

“I must tell you the most impactful people, the people that do the most, you take a look at the people – Abraham Lincoln – I mean, you go through the people that have gone through this where they got ’em, but the people that do the most and the people that make the biggest impact are the ones that they go after.”

Trump added that attackers typically ignore figures who “don’t do much because they like it that way.”

He continued: “Just take a look at the names here. The big names, and I hate to say I’m honored by that, but I’ve done a lot. We’ve done a lot.” He also claimed his administration transformed the United States from “a laughingstock” into “the hottest country in the world.”

According to Trump, that shift has fueled hostility. “We’ve changed this country, and there are a lot of people that are not happy about that,” he said.

Authorities say Allen authored a manifesto prior to the incident, referring to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin.” The document was reportedly sent to family members roughly ten minutes before shots were fired at the Washington hotel hosting the high-profile media event.

A relative later provided the writings to law enforcement, according to a U.S. official. In the manifesto, Allen wrote: “Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial.”

He continued: “I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”

Allen also referenced his choice of weaponry, writing: “In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls).” He added that he “would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary… but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

The manifesto allegedly listed “administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel)” as targets, ranking them by seniority.

In another passage, Allen wrote: “I am no longer willing to permit a p-d-ph-le, r-p-st, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” in what investigators believe was a reference to the president.

Trump has previously survived other attempts on his life.

Surveillance footage from Saturday shows Allen, dressed in black, running through the Washington Hilton with a firearm.

They also noted he regularly practiced at a shooting range. A senior U.S. official told CBS News that Allen was linked to a group called The Wide Awakes and had attended a “No Kings” protest in California.

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