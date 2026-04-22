Kash Patel Lashes Out At Reporters For Asking If He’s Been Drunk At Work

FBI Director Kash Patel forcefully pushed back against reporters questioning him about explosive claims that he has a serious drinking problem, blasting the allegations as “fake news” and threatening legal action against anyone who repeats them.

The confrontation unfolded Tuesday as Kash Patel and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced a federal fraud indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center, only for the focus to quickly shift to a bombshell report published by The Atlantic on April 17. The article, titled “The FBI director is MIA,” alleged Patel “has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences,” the Daily Mail reports.

🚨 NOW: FBI Director Kash Patel just MIC DROPPED the fake news Q: Can you say definitively that you have not been intoxicated or absent during your tenure PATEL: “I've NEVER been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit. And any one of… pic.twitter.com/gJbcpbLbxx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 21, 2026

Reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick cited anonymous sources within the FBI who claimed Kash Patel’s alleged alcohol use left him unreachable during critical moments, even complicating the manhunt for the killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The report further alleged agents once had to use SWAT breaching tools to enter his residence, and claimed Patel suffered a breakdown after mistakenly believing he had been fired by President Trump.

KashPatel dismissed the allegations outright, framing the story as a coordinated smear campaign. “I can say unequivocally that I never listen to the fake news mafia, and when they get louder, it just means I’m doing my job,” he said. “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit.” Kash Patel doubled down with a warning to journalists: “And any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on.”

When pressed about claims of “unexplained absences,” Kash Patel insisted he has outworked his predecessors, pointing to what he described as declines in murders and opioid deaths alongside increased espionage arrests. “I’m the first one in and the last one out,” he said.

Patel also addressed a viral video showing him drinking beer in February while celebrating with the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team after their win over Canada. “I’m like an everyday American who loves his country, loves the sport of hockey and champions, my friends, when they raise a gold medal and invite me in to celebrate,” he said.

The FBI chief took particular aim at NBC News reporter Ryan Reilly after being questioned about claims he “freaked out” over a technical issue that allegedly led him to believe he had been fired. According to The Atlantic, Patel panicked and contacted allies, with the situation quickly reaching the White House.

Patel flatly denied the account. “The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that is an absolute lie,” he told Reilly. “It was never said. It never happened. And I will serve in this administration as long as the president and the attorney general want me to do so.”

He added, “I was never locked out of my system,” despite his own lawsuit acknowledging a “routine technical problem logging into a government system, which was quickly fixed. Anyone that says that… is lying,” Patel insisted.

FBI Director Kash Patel just confirmed that they are folding the stolen election into the entire Grand Conspiracy case and promises that arrests are coming very soon💥 “We’ve got all the evidence. I can announce on your show that we’ve got all the information we need. We’re… pic.twitter.com/keF3rquTm6 — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) April 19, 2026

Blanche backed Patel during the exchange, criticizing the report’s reliance on unnamed sources. “My concerns are completely around the anonymous reporting that comes forth constantly,” he said. “When you have a bunch of people who are hiding behind closed curtains saying things we’re not willing to say publicly… it’s suspicious.”

The Atlantic article cited more than two dozen sources and described Patel’s behavior as “erratic,” warning it could hinder the FBI’s ability to respond to a national crisis. “That’s what keeps me up at night,” one unnamed official reportedly said.

It also alleged that early in KashPatel’s tenure, meetings were rescheduled to accommodate what it described as “nighttime drinking,” and claimed his behavior may have impacted the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s killing. Patel initially announced a suspect was “in custody” before later walking back the statement, with another individual eventually charged.

Additional reporting suggested Patel was dining in New York City at the time of the confusion. In response, Patel adviser Erica Knight blasted the report as fabricated. “The Atlantic’s ‘reporting’? Fabricated stories about ‘breaching equipment’ that was never requested. Intoxication claims with not a single witness willing to put their name on one,” she wrote on X. “Every serious DC reporter passed on this.”

The FBI director has already filed a defamation lawsuit, arguing the allegations are false and “outrageous,” and accusing the publication of relying on biased sources “with an ax to grind.” He also claimed his team warned the outlet the story was “categorically false” prior to publication.

In a statement, The Atlantic said it stands by its reporting and will “vigorously defend” itself against what it called a meritless lawsuit.