Kash Patel’s FBI Arrests Ex-Army Employee Over Alleged Classified Leak — and Netizens Are Outraged

FBI’s latest arrest blew into a social thunderstorm after Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of a former U.S. Army employee, Courtney Williams, 40, of Wagram, North Carolina on April 8.

Williams stands accused of leaking classified national defense information to a journalist, which has stirred a debate online.

The news arrived just days after President Donald Trump publicly declared that whoever leaked the details about a recently downed American F-15 fighter jet over Iran should be imprisoned.

The FBI is incapable of solving real crimes, like all the murders on Fort Bragg involving elite soldiers trafficking drugs, so they settle for retaliating against courageous whistleblowers like Courtney Williams, whose only “crime” was telling the truth about Delta Force. https://t.co/FgZAH1lgDk — Seth Harp (@sethharpesq) April 8, 2026

Williams worked in a Special Military Unit from 2010 to 2016, holding a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

A federal grand jury indicted her on April 8, charging her under the Espionage Act with allegedly leaking classified information to a journalist, who later named her as a source in both a published article and a book.

Williams also allegedly posted classified national defense material on her personal social media accounts.

According to court documents, Williams and the journalist exchanged over 180 messages and logged more than 10 hours of recorded phone calls between 2022 and 2025. Some of the texts and recorded calls allegedly contained classified information that isn’t supposed to leave secure channels under any circumstances.

Apparently, Williams already knew the FBI would come knocking on her door before they actually did. In one message, she allegedly wrote that she “might actually get arrested … for disclosing classified information.” In another alleged exchange, she told a third party about the risk to her “entire career”, and warnings that reportedly came “100 times a day.” She also allegedly told someone she was “probably going to jail for life.”

The arrest did not sit right with many on the internet.

Journalist Seth Harp posted on X, arguing that the FBI was “incapable of solving real crimes, like all the murders on Fort Bragg involving elite soldiers trafficking drugs.” He further called Williams a “courageous whistleblower” whose only crime was “telling the truth about Delta Force.”

If the FBI was involved with the employees arrest then I automatically assume that employee is a real one and was doing God’s work so I’m going to side with the employee on this one. I literally don’t care what you say because the likelihood I am right is pretty high — Goose Step (@JonoPaul1) April 9, 2026

Political writer Jim Stewartson did not hold back either. He wrote on X, “The entire government is infested with Iranian and Russian hackers because you fired everyone in cyber. You nabbed a leaker. Valhalla, dips–t. See you in court.”

FBI Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky sided with the arrest and called the indictment a “stark warning” to any clearance holder even thinking about unauthorized disclosures.

“If you jeopardize our national security,” Rozhavsky said in the DOJ statement, “the FBI will hold you accountable for your crimes.”

Williams is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. But the timing of her arrest so close on the heels of Trump’s public leaker warning has prompted some online speculation about a possible connection.