Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Hits Back at Ex‑FBI Agent Over Flight Log Allegations — “Obsessed Much?”

Alexis Wilkins denies living a jet-setting life despite insider receipts alleging otherwise. Kash Patel’s girlfriend has pushed back against claims that the FBI director’s itinerary doesn’t quite add up, according to sources.

Kyle Seraphin is a conservative podcaster and ex-FBI agent who calls himself a “whistleblower.” He took to X on Tuesday, and posted a clip of Patel and Wilkins at a White House event, a photo of them, and a screenshot of flight times. He then captioned it, “Back in business? Looks like Kash brought Alexis to the Easter Egg roll, and like a true gentleman… he is gonna fly her home on our private jet.”

Wilkins responded to the message and wrote, “Kyle, I left DC on a Southwest flight this morning. Making up stories about people doesn’t seem to be going well for you, does it? Obsessed much?”

Wait… are you trying to tell me the FBI “Director’s Jet” flew in on a TUESDAY night and is leaving on a WEDNESDAY morning NOT to drop off the Director’s girlfriend… we just NEEDED Kash in Nashville for the night? Was there some kind of wrestling event and anthem singing? pic.twitter.com/J2rgLRy5ud — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) April 8, 2026

Initially, Seraphin replied by attacking the singer’s credibility, by reminding her of incidents where she allegedly said that she grew up in Arkansas but actually grew up in LA and Europe. But, Seraphin isn’t a former agent for nothing. He soon dug up the alleged receipts and went back to social media to show them.

He posted screenshots of flight logs where the FBI Director’s jet arrived in Nashville on Tuesday evening, and leaving the following morning. He then captioned the images, “Wait… are you trying to tell me the FBI “Director’s Jet” flew in on a TUESDAY night and is leaving on a WEDNESDAY morning NOT to drop off the Director’s girlfriend… we just NEEDED Kash in Nashville for the night? Was there some kind of wrestling event and anthem singing?” He was referring to a previous incident where Kash had reportedly flown in to hear his girlfriend sing the anthem.

Seraphin also had two theories about why Patel’s jet was in Nashville for one night. The first was that “Alexis took a Southwest flight in the morning, and Kash flew to her at night (tacitly implying she isn’t welcome on the jet anymore?).” The other theory was that Wilkins was lying. He concluded, “Either way the FBI’s $60M aircraft flew to Nashville last night, and is scheduled to leave in a few mins.”

Two possibilities:

Alexis took a Southwest flight in the morning, and Kash flew to her at night (tacitly implying she isn’t welcome on the jet anymore?) or She is lying. Either way the FBI’s $60M aircraft flew to Nashville last night, and is scheduled to leave in a few mins. https://t.co/H7UgwQnTZ1 pic.twitter.com/SydWstkaFg — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) April 8, 2026

Instead of directly responding to Seraphin’s posts, Wilkins tried another tactic. She re-shared Patel’s post where the FBI director posted a photo of him addressing the Annual Rx and Illicit Drug Summit in Nashville. The 27-year-old penned a note alongside the post, stating, “Kyle has no idea where anyone is or what they’re actually doing, and is also incapable of doing basic research. He pretends to have fake “insider” sources to feed to Fusion Ken while still swearing he’s against the deep state. Give it a rest.”

Interestingly, this is not the first throw down between Seraphin and Wilkins. In August 2025, she brought a $5 million lawsuit against him for defamation of character. He had allegedly called her a former Israeli spy on “The Kyle Seraphin Show.”

The FBI chief has also previously been accused of using government jets for his own personal use, including taking flights to see his girlfriend. Patel had asserted that his trips were all for political reasons.

For the record, Patel and Wilkins did attend the Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday. She even posted a photo of them at the event. And the administration has not commented on the exchange between Wilkins and the ex-FBI agent.