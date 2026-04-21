Erika Kirk’s Turning Point USA High School Clubs Facing Ban Over Free Speech Complaints

Attempts by states to ban Turning Point USA chapters promoted by Erika Kirk, on public high school campuses are sparking heated national free speech controversies. Republican lawmakers are being accused of establishing via official endorsements, the organization’s student chapters in their states through new “Club America” programs, renewing questions about viewpoint discrimination.

GOP governors in at least eight states have signed on with Erika Kirk’s Turning Point USA to create chapters at every public high school in their states. The efforts have been criticized by teachers unions and civil liberties groups who say publicly sanctioning Turning Point chapters amounts to unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Last November, the Albemarle County School Board compared a High school Student led Turning Point USA chapter to the KKK. Now they’re proposing a policy that could:

🚫 Ban outside speakers

💰 Take control of club fundraising

❌ Shut down clubs they label “discriminatory” Why?… pic.twitter.com/oQzpEiORGF — The Family Foundation of Virginia (@TFFVA) March 11, 2026

Advocates for establishing Turning Point chapters are citing backlash against what they see as silenced conservative voices on college campuses last year following the assassination of Turning Point co-founder Charlie Kirk. Erika Kirk’s husband helped found the organization in 2012, Turning Point USA began on college campuses as a network for students aligned with conservative values. Charlie Kirk, became the public face of the group, widely known for hosting “Prove Me Wrong” campus events that invited civil debate on political and cultural issues.

Tensions have also intensified due to the role of religion in some governors’ messaging. During a press conference announcing Arkansas’ partnership, Sarah Huckabee Sanders credited faith as a driving force behind the movement, saying God had worked through Charlie and Erika Kirk to grow the organization and expressing hope it would inspire “the exact type of civic engagement that we want to see” among students.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined Erika Kirk at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion for a press conference, where she signed a proclamation officially backing Turning Point USA and urging high schools and colleges across the state to embrace student-led civic groups. “Charlie Kirk dedicated his life to empowering young Americans to stand up for faith, freedom, and the principles our country was founded on,” said Governor Sanders during the press conference with Erika Kirk. “I had the privilege of calling Charlie a friend and seeing firsthand the movement he built. Bringing Club America chapters to Arkansas high schools will help continue that mission and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

“It’s never too early to learn the values of faith and freedom that power our country,” Erika Kirk said.

Noah Coffin joins @RileyLewis760 warning a new school board proposal could shut down the nation’s largest high school Turning Point USA chapter by banning outside speakers, placing club funding under district control, and allowing officials to dissolve clubs they deem… pic.twitter.com/bDrTztt1K0 — One America News (@OANN) March 13, 2026

That message didn’t sit well with some students. Lily Alderson, who leads the Young Democrats club at Fayetteville High School, argued the endorsement crosses a constitutional boundary. “We’re a public school,” Alderson said. “We shouldn’t be a school — or a state, even — that is telling people what they should believe in.”

Meanwhile, Lukas Klaus, a student leading his school’s Turning Point chapter, said the effort ensures conservative voices aren’t shut out. “I’ve heard numerous other stories from around the states of Club America chapters trying to get started where they’re having serious problems with the administration straight-up saying no,” Klaus said. He added that he has not heard of public schools rejecting Young Democrats clubs, highlighting what he sees as a double standard.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared April 10, Turning Point USA Day in the state, as the organization continues to expand its footprint, the South Carolina Daily Gazette reports. The governor was flanked by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who is one of seven Republicans vying for the nomination to succeed McMaster. “I want people across South Carolina to know the governor and I stand behind these clubs, making sure that our young people have a forum to talk about what’s important, to critically think,” Pamela Evette said at the gathering.

In Nebraska, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Montana, Florida, Tennessee, and Indiana state governments have announced partnerships with Turning Point USA in recent months that promote the expansion of “Club America” chapters to every public high school. Erika Kirk’s Turning Point USA claims it already has close to 3,400 chapters around the country and is pushing for similar statewide agreements across the country. Schools are not required to establish chapters under the agreements, but they do state that administrators cannot prevent students from starting them.

The agreements have come under fire from teachers unions and civil liberties groups who say that promoting one political organization over others could lead to constitutional issues. Tim Royers, the president of the Nebraska State Education Association, posed the question of how Republican officials would feel if roles were switched. “They would be running to the press to talk about how awful that is,” Royers said. “How is this fundamentally any different?”

BREAKING: TPUSA high school clubs surge from 1,200 to 2,700 | Thomas Stevenson, The Post Millenial Turning Point USA’s high school club chapters, known as Club America, has surged by over 100 percent. Turning Point USA’s high school club chapters, known as Club America, has… pic.twitter.com/H5cr1pbDPf — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) October 3, 2025

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas also raised objections, stating that the state’s support represents “differential treatment based on the content or viewpoint of the clubs, and a problem under the First Amendment.”

Turning Point spokesman Matt Shupe pushed back on that criticism, calling it hypocritical given the ACLU’s stated mission to defend free speech. “The state of Arkansas is not forming our chapters; they’re not doing our job or our students’ jobs for us, nor are they saying other groups can’t be formed,” Shupe said in an email. “They’re simply stating students cannot be blocked from forming a Club America or a TPUSA college chapter when students want to start one.”

Erika Kirk recently met with a TPUSA Club America in Phoenix to talk with students about the importance of civic engagement, continuing on her husband’s mission to put a club in every high school across the country.