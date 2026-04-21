Politics

Erika Kirk’s Turning Point USA High School Clubs Facing Ban Over Free Speech Complaints

Published on: April 21, 2026 at 11:25 AM ET

Republican-led partnerships with Turning Point USA to grow “Club America” chapters ignite debate over student rights, political influence, and religious messaging in public schools.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA facing free speech battle over clubs in public schools.
Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA high school clubs targeted by ACLU over free speech complaints. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Tensions have also intensified due to the role of religion in some governors’ messaging. During a press conference announcing Arkansas’ partnership, Sarah Huckabee Sanders credited faith as a driving force behind the movement, saying God had worked through Charlie and Erika Kirk to grow the organization and expressing hope it would inspire “the exact type of civic engagement that we want to see” among students.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined Erika Kirk at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion for a press conference, where she signed a proclamation officially backing Turning Point USA and urging high schools and colleges across the state to embrace student-led civic groups. “Charlie Kirk dedicated his life to empowering young Americans to stand up for faith, freedom, and the principles our country was founded on,” said Governor Sanders during the press conference with Erika Kirk. “I had the privilege of calling Charlie a friend and seeing firsthand the movement he built. Bringing Club America chapters to Arkansas high schools will help continue that mission and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

“It’s never too early to learn the values of faith and freedom that power our country,” Erika Kirk said.

That message didn’t sit well with some students. Lily Alderson, who leads the Young Democrats club at Fayetteville High School, argued the endorsement crosses a constitutional boundary. “We’re a public school,” Alderson said. “We shouldn’t be a school — or a state, even — that is telling people what they should believe in.”

Meanwhile, Lukas Klaus, a student leading his school’s Turning Point chapter, said the effort ensures conservative voices aren’t shut out. “I’ve heard numerous other stories from around the states of Club America chapters trying to get started where they’re having serious problems with the administration straight-up saying no,” Klaus said. He added that he has not heard of public schools rejecting Young Democrats clubs, highlighting what he sees as a double standard.

South Carolina Governor The governor was flanked by Lt. Gov. 

 “They would be running to the press to talk about how awful that is,” Royers said. “How is this fundamentally any different?”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas also raised objections, stating that the state’s support represents “differential treatment based on the content or viewpoint of the clubs, and a problem under the First Amendment.”

Turning Point spokesman Matt Shupe pushed back on that criticism, calling it hypocritical given the ACLU’s stated mission to defend free speech. “The state of Arkansas is not forming our chapters; they’re not doing our job or our students’ jobs for us, nor are they saying other groups can’t be formed,” Shupe said in an email. “They’re simply stating students cannot be blocked from forming a Club America or a TPUSA college chapter when students want to start one.” 

Erika Kirk recently met with a TPUSA Club America in Phoenix to talk with students about the importance of civic engagement, continuing on her husband’s mission to put a club in every high school across the country.

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