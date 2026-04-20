Politics

Erika Kirk and Trump ‘Hardly A Kiss’ Moment Sparks Both Applause And Backlash

Published on: April 20, 2026 at 11:17 AM ET

Brief embrace between Trump and Erika Kirk at Phoenix Turning Point rally gains attention online as supporters and critics weigh in.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Erika Kirk and Trump kiss at Arizona TPUSA event goes viral
The Trump 'kiss' with Erika Kirk at TPUSA event in Arizona sparks both backlash and applause. (Image Source: video screengrab, X, @LePapillonBlu2)

Erika Kirk appeared alongside Donald Trump at a Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix on Friday, just days after she opted not to attend an event with JD Vance citing “serious threats.” The event, held at Dream City Church as part of the “Build the Red Wall” campaign, comes as Republicans work to strengthen support among younger voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Video clips of the Arizona TPUSA interaction quickly circulated on X, generating a wide range of responses. Some users were critical, with one writing, “Every single one of his interactions with women makes my skin crawl,” while another commented, “Who is going to tell him that she isn’t 12 anymore?”

Others pushed back on the Erika Kirk and Donald Trump criticism, with some describing the moment as “hardly a kiss” and suggesting reactions were being overstated. Some on social media argued that critics were “making up perverted things out of nothing.”

As of now, neither Trump nor Charlie Kirk’s widow have publicly responded to the online reaction. There has also been no official comment from Trump’s campaign or Turning Point USA regarding the moment.

Kirk later addressed that earlier moment in an interview, saying, “Please. So for those of you who know me, I never. Whoever is like hating on a hug who needs a hug themselves, I will give you a free hug anytime you want to hug. My love language is touch, if you will.”

Now leading the multi-million-dollar conservative organization following her husband’s passing, Kirk has taken on a more visible public role, including speaking at the annual gathering. While addressing attendees, she made a lighthearted remark about the reaction, joking that liberal commentator Joy Reid might benefit from some affection.

“Joy Reid probably needs a really, really good hug, and honestly, I’m here for it if she needs it,” Erika said. “I’ve got a good hug for you. I will even yough the back of your head.” Her comment referenced the widely shared hug she exchanged with Vance at a previous public event.

Speaking from the stage at a Phoenix-area church, Erika Kirk urged a crowd of young conservatives not to become complacent after youth voters played a pivotal role in helping return President Donald Trump to the White House in 2024.

Instead, she emphasized the need to “fortify the red wall” in key battleground states such as Arizona, Nevada, and New Hampshire ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Erika Kirk also addressed the online chatter surrounding her widely discussed embrace with Vice President JD Vance during the opening day of the Turning Point USA summit — a moment that drew attention across social media, according to Irish Star.

 

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