Karoline Leavitt Says Americans Shouldn’t Watch CNN, They Are ‘Rooting For Iran’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hit the mainstream media hard on Hannity, saying they hate Donald Trump and refused to acknowledge the apparent U.S. military victory over Iran.

Fox News Host Sean Hannity argued that critics of Trump often ignore his stated plans. “You know, I like to tell people, if you really want to know what Donald Trump is thinking, to either listen to you or to read Truth Social, because he spells it out in great specificity and detail,” Hannity said. He added, “You have the legacy media mob, radical left, isolationists. They all have one thing in common. They want the president to fail. We know that. But they don’t seem to want to listen to exactly—he’s telling you what he’s going to do. And up to now, he’s done it. So, I mean, it’s got to be frustrating from your point of view,” Real Clear Politics reports.

21 aprile 2026, Stati Uniti KAROLINE LEAVITT, PORTAVOCE DELLA CASA BIANCA: “Se la gente vuole la verità, non dovrebbe leggere il New York Times o il Wall Street Journal, né guardare la CNN. Il fatto è che gli Stati Uniti non sono mai stati così vicini a concludere un accordo… pic.twitter.com/VnLWkgOOxi — LadyAfro17🐸🍊🍊🍊🇮🇹🇬🇪 (@LadyAfro17) April 21, 2026

Karoline Leavitt agreed, dubbing the entire scenario as “incredibly frustrating. “And if the American people want the truth, they definitely should not pick up The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal or watch CNN, especially these days in the midst of this incredibly successful military operation against Iran.”

She went further, claiming, “It’s almost like these legacy American media outlets were rooting for the Iranian regime over the American people, over our great United States military, because they are so rooted in their opposition to President Trump, rather than seeking and reporting on the facts.”

Karoline Leavitt also contrasted the current situation with past U.S. policy, stating, “The facts are the United States of America tonight have never been so close to making a truly good deal, unlike the horrific deal signed by Barack Hussein Obama, than we are right now.”

She credited that progress to Trump, adding, “Why? Thanks to President Trump’s brilliant negotiating tactics, and thanks to the success of Operation Epic Fury, a mission that he launched after 47 years of Iran being at war with the United States of America and having presidents for 47 years who lacked the courage to do what President Trump finally had the courage to do.”

Karoline Leavitt also pointed to what she described as the scale of the U.S. military’s success, saying, “Our military took out more than 13,000 targets. The Iranian Navy is in the bottom of the sea. We have completely depleted their air force, their military, their ability for their leaders to communicate with one another inside this radical regime.”

Despite that, she accused the media of misrepresenting the situation. “Yet the American media is still trying to say that the United States is in a worse off position than we were at the start of this, that Iran still poses a threat. It’s all a bunch of nonsense. They are rooting against this president and therefore our country, and it’s really despicable to watch,” she said.

🚨 WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY CRITICIZES MAJOR NEWS OUTLETS. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said people should avoid major outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and CNN. She argued they misrepresent the administration’s position on ongoing Iran… pic.twitter.com/zbYb35WIkk — The Content Factory (@tcf_updates) April 21, 2026

Leavitt emphasized that, in her view, the administration’s approach has positioned the U.S. for a favorable outcome. “But the facts are the facts. President Trump has been the steady leader our country needs throughout this entire endeavor. And again, thanks to the success of the military operation and his hardline negotiating style, we’re on the brink of a deal.”

She added that the president retains additional options if negotiations fall through. “And if not, the president as commander-in-chief still has a number of options at his disposal that he’s unafraid to use. And President Trump has proven before he does not bluff. When he makes a promise, he follows through on it.”

Leavitt concluded by criticizing media coverage of the president, saying, “And I’m not sure why after 10 years of covering this president, the American media still cannot understand when President Trump says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it.”