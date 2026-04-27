Commentator Claims Trump Wore ‘Thick Adult Diaper’ in Interview — MAGA Pushes Back

Reports of Donald Trump wearing a diaper have circulated ever since Trump’s first presidential term and a user claims to have spotted what appears to be diaper lining again. Trump will turn 80 this year as he completes the second year of his second presidential term. Reports have surfaced in the past about Trump’s bruised hand and claims of declining health. However, the White House has denied all the claims, saying the president is in ‘excellent overall health.’

According to Politico, Karoline Leavitt provided an update on Trump’s health in December 2025, stating his MRI scans were “perfectly normal.” When asked why the MRI was done in the first place, Leavitt said the measure was “preventative.” “President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal, no evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels,” Leavitt said.

“The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, with no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal.” Despite the White House’s claims that Donald Trump is in the pink of health, internet sleuths have continued to speculate about Trump’s health.

Some social media users have claimed that the president’s health is declining, including unverified claims that he is not in control of his bowel movements and relies on diapers. Various users on X have also dubbed Trump “Diaper Don.” During a recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump , the president was escorted out by members of the Secret Service. As agents tried to take him to safety, Trump stumbled and fell . It took him some time to get back up as people ran around him.

Trump can be seen falling down during the evacuation .. pic.twitter.com/ynMPbY0gCD — Willem Middelkoop (@wmiddelkoop) April 26, 2026

Following the assassination attempt, Donald Trump made an appearance on 60 Minutes. According to the Irish Star, commentator and musician Bill Madden weighed in on the appearance , drawing attention to what he described as a visible outline beneath the president’s clothing that he said resembled a diaper.

Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper. pic.twitter.com/ka0seNQM0E — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 27, 2026

“Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview, shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper,” Madden wrote.

Only Presudent in diapers is Trump, ya lying tool pic.twitter.com/ZeCFVs5Hzt — patrick (@patrick12383581) April 25, 2026

Some MAGA supporters pushed back against the diaper claim, criticizing Madden. “Idiot. He’s wearing a vest. In case you haven’t heard, sick people want to take him out. Thanks to sick people like you,” one user wrote in the comments, citing the assassination attempt. Another added, “How low the left sinks, resorting to mocking someone’s physical traits.”

However, one user pointed out the contrast, stating, “Imagine the tsunami of cruel things @DonaldTrump & his rabid followers would have said about @JoeBiden if he had an embarrassing condition like not being able to control your bowels. But we should NOT be like him & his MAGA cult members…”