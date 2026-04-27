Trump Explains Why He Is Repeatedly Targeted for Assassination, Says “I’m Honored”

Donald Trump was brutally mocked on social media after stating he felt “honored” to have been the target of a gunman during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD).

A gunman later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen opened fire at the event entrance in Washington, D.C. The annual dinner celebrates journalists who cover the White House.

The incident occurred when a shooter disrupted the event and allegedly attempted to shoot at the 79-year-old president on April 25. The following day, Donald Trump addressed the situation in a press conference, where his comments received online criticism.

According to a report by AOL, Trump addressed the media from the White House Briefing Room, reflecting on historical assassination attempts, saying he had studied them and believed that those targeted are often highly influential figures.

THIS IS HILARIOUS 🍿 Journalist — Why does such attacks keep happening to you? Trump — The people who make the biggest impacts, like Abraham Lincoln, are the one they go after. I hate to say it but I’m honoured to be one. So this clown is comparing himself with Abraham Lincoln… pic.twitter.com/EJ9z0n6wXl — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) April 26, 2026

Trump compared the situation to that of the late former President Abraham Lincoln and claimed that people who leave a lasting impact with their political trajectory are the ones who shooters easily target.

“They don’t go after the ones that don’t do much; they like it that way. And when you look at the people — whether it was an attempt or a successful attempt — they’re very impactful people. Just take a look at the names there,” Trump said.

“I hate to say I’m honored by that. I’ve done a lot,” Trump said, also describing the United States as the “hottest country in the world.” he further added.

Abraham Lincoln led the United States through the Civil War from April 12, 1861, to April 9, 1865, until his assassination. He was killed by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., after being shot in the head. Lincoln remained in a coma for nine hours before dying on April 15, 1865.

According to the BBC, Donald Trump labeled the attacker as a “lone-wolf whack job” and applauded the law enforcement for their quick and tactful response to the incident. He also claimed that First Lady Melania Trump, who was present at the dinner, was “rather traumatized” by the incident.

Online users took to X and slammed Donald Trump for his exaggerated remarks about the shooting. One user wrote, “Trump will do anything to try to make himself look good. What a joke. He is honored?” Another said, “Why not? I mean, he compared himself to Jesus, so yeah, I can see it.”

The most awkward and funny comment in the thread was, “He just compared himself to Abraham Lincoln as if he knew him personally. Same guy who thinks Greece is an actual person.”

The alleged suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, who allegedly attempted to assassinate Trump at the dinner, was described as a teacher and video game developer from Los Angeles who was reportedly a guest at the Washington Hilton, where the event was held.

In an interview with CNN, Metropolitan Police Department’s Jeffery Carroll said the 31-year-old carried a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives and “exchanged fire.”

Trump also shared images of the alleged attacker on Truth Social, showing him pinned to the ground, shirtless, with his hands tied behind his back. Meanwhile, this is not the first reported attempt on Trump’s life.

On July 13, 2024, Trump was shot in the ear during a rally at the fairgrounds by Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Republican voter from Pennsylvania, who was killed by Secret Service snipers who fired back at the shooter.

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Similarly, on September 15, 2024, Ryan Routh was spotted hiding in bushes with a rifle at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the President was playing his favorite sport.

A Secret Service agent opened fire at Routh when he quickly escaped in a vehicle. Later, the FBI authorities claimed it was an attempted assassination aimed at Donald Trump.