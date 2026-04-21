Psychologist Says Trump’s ‘Magical Thinking’ Shows Desire to Be Worshipped

Dr. John Gartner, a psychologist and former professor at Johns Hopkins University, said Donald Trump appears to be exhibiting signs of psychosis. He expressed that the 79-year-old president’s ‘magical thinking’ is alarming, which he described as delusional.

Trump recently posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus on Truth Social and later explained that he was supposed to portray himself as a doctor. Due to the massive backlash, he took the post down, but the backlash has continued.

Gartner called Trump’s behavior the most primitive type of thinking, comparing it to how children think, according to The Daily Beast. He said, “It’s something that, again, we associate with psychosis. We also associate it with young children. Freud called it the ‘primary process.’ It’s kind of the most primitive type of thinking, where if you imagine it, it must be true.”

Expert psychologist Dr. John Gartner issues an apocalyptic warning. He confirms Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist in severe cognitive decline, acting purely on impulsive destructive thrills. His erratic behavior is dragging humanity to the brink of a global war. pic.twitter.com/MP9qUeQFW7 — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 15, 2026

He further added, “But this is just magical thinking. Anything that occurs to him-any stray, crazy thought, is true.” He warned about what he described as Trump’s mental deterioration and desire to be admired. For instance, he wants to be seen as Jesus, the acting president of Venezuela, and even the leader of Iran. “He wants to be all of these things at once,” the expert said.

Gartner further explained, “His grandiosity is so extreme that not only does he want to be the pope and Jesus and the president of Venezuela and the Mullah of Iran, he wants to be all of these things at once. He wants the world to worship him, and he wants to erect massive monuments to praise himself.”

From his administration threatening the pope to posting an AI image of himself as Jesus, President Trump has not endeared himself to his Christian supporters. This comes after Trump’s spiritual adviser likened him to Jesus at the White House Easter lunch. https://t.co/JdIpPlSNJS pic.twitter.com/BwT9ymlc5F — The New Republic (@newrepublic) April 13, 2026

Gartner also pointed to examples he said demonstrated of Trump’s vanity in projects like Arc de Trump, White House ballroom and wanting to rename monuments and airports after himself.

In addition, Gartner claimed Trump is exhibiting signs of dementia, including deterioration of speech, thinking, behavior and physical condition. The rumors about Trump’s deteriorating health have been consistent, considering his swollen ankles and bruised hands. Despite this, Trump and the White House have maintained he’s in good shape.