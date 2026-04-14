Trump Allies Fire Back After Maren Morris’ Provocative MAGA Repost

Maren Morris reignited her feud with President Donald Trump after reposting a now-viral TikTok video on Instagram. In the video, Morris criticized MAGA supporters, saying she had “no forgiveness” for those who support Trump. The video was first posted on her TikTok account on March 7, 2026, and was reposted recently.

In the video, Morris said she didn’t express sympathy for “triple Trumpers or any of the Trumpers.” She explained that those now scrutinizing Trump for his actions had made a conscious choice when voting for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Country Chord (@countrychord)

Next, she criticized Trump, claiming, “He is a dementia-ridden, diaper-clad, cornball, ex-TV host…” In the video, Morris highlighted some common criticisms the President often receives from those who reportedly do not support his MAGA agenda.

That last part about him being a television host was perhaps a dig at his days hosting ‘The Celebrity Apprentice.’ She also criticized his finances, saying he was bankrupt and urging followers to review his financial history.

Speaking of which, Morris reposted another TikTok video on Instagram, which has since been deleted. According to reports by the Irish Tribune, Morris questioned whether had a will and what he planned to leave his children and grandchildren.

In the other video, Morris also mentioned that Trump voters were “bamboozled” by his actions after they voted for him. After further commenting on those who voted for Trump, Morris said, “This is literally the result of employing and voting for losers.”

She also criticized Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s appearance. It was none other than the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. She referred to his “alcoholic sideburns” before laughing as the video ended.

Her video has since gone viral across social media platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit. Many appeared to find her comments highly controversial and expressed their thoughts on the matter.

Many MAGA supporters also shared their thoughts in the aftermath of her remarks about pro-Trumpers. One netizen sarcastically mentioned, “You got one thing right, I voted for this!” Another wrote, “So saying Trump has dementia is the new Democratic hoax?”

One more, like many, wondered if she was perhaps referring to former President Joe Biden instead. The netizen asked, “Doesn’t she mean Joe Biden?” Similarly, a fourth asked, “Why would Trump supporters be behind Biden?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙼𝙰𝚁𝙴𝙽 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝚁𝙸𝚂 (@marenmorris)

A final one said, “Looks and sounds pretty unhappy.” Likewise, many MAGA supporters scrutinized Morris’s video, which has gone viral across various social media platforms. While supporters continue to vouch for the president, he has personally not responded to the remarks about him.

Trump frequently uses the Truth Social platform to post responses and commentary. But, so far, he has not shared his remarks about Morris’s jab against him and his supporters. It remains unclear whether he will respond.

Morris has previously expressed support for Democratic candidates. She performed at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in support of Kamala Harris. The 2018 Grammy winner for Best Country Solo Performance has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent years.

Is this reposted video a sign of her comeback?