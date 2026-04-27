Trump Briefly Falls as Secret Service Rushes Him Out After WHCD Shooting

Donald Trump’s attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) on April 25 was met with significant disruption, panic and confusion.

The WHCD dinner, held to celebrate journalists who cover the White House, was interrupted when a gunman, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire multiple times inside the Hilton Washington.

According to Atlanta Black Star, right before the incident, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were seated at the head table on stage inside the lavish Hilton ballroom.

The 79-year-old president was talking to a man who was showing him a photo when they were momentarily interrupted by a loud boom that several people in the room heard. As panic spread among the 2,000-plus attendees in the ballroom, Donald Trump reportedly collapsed shortly afterward.

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Several Secret Service agents tried to protect and escort him out. According to BBC, the ballroom was immediately locked, and the dinner was delayed until further notice.

As people tried to report and film the incident during the evacuation, a video went viral showing agents quickly encircling Trump as they struggled to lift him after he fell.

A Secret Service agent was also allegedly shot during the chaotic encounter and was later reported to be in stable condition after being released from the hospital.

The incident sparked a series of fresh reactions online. One user on X remarked, “He’s all the way down on the floor,” while another joked, “No. He bent down to pick up Melania who was crawling to safety.”

A few others allegedly claimed the event was a staged second assassination attempt so that he could retain the spotlight on himself. One person called it Trump’s “greatest acting role since ‘Home Alone 2.’” Another questioned the timing when the gunshots were heard and called it “weird.”

Others criticized the Secret Service response, with one commenter saying that if the incident were not staged, it reflected poorly on the security team of the administration. Another person wrote, “Whooah”, as an exclamatory reaction to the clip.

Furthermore, Trump’s viral footage of him accidentally tripping while trying to leave the ballroom came days after he acknowledged public concerns about his physical condition during an April 21 call with CNBC.

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“I have to be careful because if I do trip or fall, it’s gonna be the biggest story,” he said on a recorded call with CNBC on April 21.

He further claimed that he had to be cautious, knowing that even a minor stumble would become another major news story, drawing unwanted mockery. “That’s why when I get out of those planes, I walk nice and slowly. I’m not looking to set any speed records,” he added.

These comments from Trump came in the wake of constant media scrutiny about his physical and cognitive health. Last year, a video filmed near Joint Base Andrews showed him nearly stumble on his way down Air Force One.

The viral clip showcased Trump descending the stairs of the aircraft at a slow pace, gripping the handrail tightly as he slowly waved to those below him. As he reached the end of the staircase, he appeared to almost trip on a step, forcing him to stop and adjust his grip on the railing while an official followed closely behind.

“He is struggling with those steps,” one user wrote, while others noted how carefully he moved as two aides stood beside him. This comes after the White House medical team released a comprehensive report on Donald Trump’s health last year.

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The official White House physician, Sean Barbabella, confirmed he was in “excellent health” despite rumors that he has dementia, narcissistic tendencies and other possible ailments.

“He is fully fit to carry out the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” Barbabella concluded in the report.