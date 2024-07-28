When Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Trump Suggested She'd Make a Better First Lady and Also Slammed Melania

Following their 1977 wedding, Ivana Trump and the former president Donald Trump welcomed three children into their family: Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. 1992 saw the couple's acrimonious divorce after going through a difficult separation. They continued to have a friendly relationship, though, and Ivana attended Donald's inauguration in 2017. When the Republican leader was president, Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former White House aide, told People that he "constantly" sought Ivana's guidance. The late Czech-American model often referred herself to as 'First Lady' even with Melania taking over the White House."She can't talk, she can't give a speech, she doesn't go to events, she doesn't want to be involved," Ivana stated while asserting that she could do a better job than Donald's third wife.

As per The Daily Mail, Ivana always backed her ex-husband and believed that he would become a 'great' president, "He'll be a great President," she said."He'll surround himself with the right people. He was always meant to be a politician." She went on to say that although she had supported Trump's presidential campaign in the 1980s, "America hated him after he got involved with Marla Maples." While appearing on Good Morning America in 2017 Ivana asserted that since "Melania is there," she doesn't utilize her "direct number" to the White House.

According to People, with a "direct number" to reach the president at the White House, the late entrepreneur claimed to have a conversation with her ex-husband every two weeks. “I [don’t] really want to call him there, because Melania is there,” she explained. “And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife. Okay? I’m first lady.” She also claimed Melania would eventually get bored in DC,“I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible,” Ivana said. “It’s better her than me. I would hate Washington.” She added, “Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom.”

However, according to CNN, right after Ivana's proclamation Melania sent a sharp statement criticizing her husband's ex. The former First Lady sent an official message via her then communications director, Stephanie Grisham stating: “Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,” Grisham said, adding, “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.” Melania, who had mostly avoided controversy and distanced herself from critics, made a startling move with her statement and ended the debate of who is the 'real' First Lady.