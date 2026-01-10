Trump Does Not Rule Out ‘Capturing’ Vladimir Putin — Says Russian Leader Is ‘Afraid’ of the US

Ever since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Donald Trump has hinted at a similar action in multiple other countries, including Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia.

But can the POTUS order a military operation to capture Russian President Vladimir Putin as well? Trump’s recent comments suggest he is not completely opposed to it.

On Friday, the President chaired a meeting with oil company executives, which was followed by a press conference. During the media interaction, Trump was asked whether the US could carry out an operation against Putin to capture him, something that has been suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A journalist has seriously asked Trump whether the US would ‘capture Putin’. People really think geopolitics is a video game now. pic.twitter.com/ia1no9115w — Brian McDonald (@27khv) January 9, 2026

Answering the question, Trump did not rule out the possibility of such an operation and simply said, “Well, I don’t think it’s going to be necessary. I’ve always had a great relationship with him.”

He went on to claim that Putin is afraid of him. Trump proclaimed, “Putin is not afraid of Europe. He’s afraid of the United States of America, as led by me. There’s no fear of Europe.”

A few days ago, Zelensky urged the US government to take action against Putin to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been going on for four years now.

Addressing Maduro’s capture by the US Army, Zelensky said, “Well, what can I say is, if you can do that with dictators, then the United States knows what to do next.”

Trump’s statement comes at a time when European leaders are rallying to restart talks with Russia. Over the last few days, the US President has repeatedly threatened to seize control of Greenland from Denmark.

NATO allies have already made it clear that any effort to take over the territory would end the alliance. The EU has now started looking eastwards, with French President Emmanuel Macron stating that it would be ‘useful’ for Europe to once again start talks with Putin about the Russia-Ukraine war.

Capture Vladimir Putin????

Is the American Press High on Fentanyl?

FAFO spree = Lose the Mid Term Elections and never be safe ever again?

Tell tale signs of Trump the Dictator? pic.twitter.com/8im3LV8MtU — Major Sammer Pal Toorr (Infantry Combat Veteran) (@samartoor3086) January 10, 2026

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni echoed similar thoughts and said during a press conference, “I think the time has come for Europe to talk to Russia. Because if Europe decides to participate in this phase of the ongoing negotiations, talking with only one of the parties involved… the positive contribution it can make is limited.”

Meloni added, “We’ve had this problem since the beginning of the negotiations. There are many voices speaking out, many formats exist. This is why I’ve always been in favor of appointing a special European envoy on the Ukraine question… someone who would summarize, allow us to speak with one voice.”

However, despite the European leader’s comments and the US’ peace efforts, Russia and Ukraine continue to be engaged in a war. On Friday, Russia fired an Oreshnik ballistic missile near the EU border in Lviv, Ukraine, and launched multiple drone strikes on the capital Kyiv.