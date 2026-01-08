Trump’s Plans for Venezuela’s Future Appear Sinister As He Signals ‘Much Longer’ Intent to ‘Run’ the Country

The real reason behind Donald Trump’s sudden attack on Venezuela is gradually becoming clear. Previously, the Trump administration had tried to push the narrative that narcoterrorism-related issues were the main reason behind America’s military operation in Venezuela.

However, those reasons could not stand the test of logic, and it is now quite evident that Trump’s eyes were on the oil reserves of the country. After capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump had claimed that the US would be ‘running’ the country until stability is restored.

This week, the President announced that America will be getting 30 to 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela. Moreover, he also mentioned that he had plans to not only sell the oil but also control the money “personally.”

As sources told Lisa Desjardins of PBS News Hour, this would mean that he would be keeping the money in bank accounts outside the U.S. Treasury, meaning in offshore accounts.

BREAKING: The Trump administration plans to put money raised from seizure of Venezuelan oil into bank accounts *outside* the U.S. Treasury — they told lawmakers today per multiple sources familiar. Sources said they understood these as similar or decidedly “off-shore” accounts.… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2026



Since this announcement, journalists, lawmakers, and the general public were naturally curious to understand what the President’s words meant in reality.

On Wednesday, journalists from The New York Times asked the 79-year-old how long he planned to continue this invasion of Venezuela. To this, Trump replied rather vaguely, saying, “Only time will tell.”

However, when he was pressed for a clearer and more definitive answer, and given the options of three months, six months, a year, or longer, Trump said, “I would say much longer.”

He also refused to say anything about elections in Venezuela, which was the norm there from the late 1950s until the power was taken by Hugo Chavez in 1999.

During The Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast, author Michael Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles that the President’s close aides were allegedly surprised about his plans to “run” Venezuela following Maduro’s capture.

It should be noted here that the Congress was not informed about the attack that was carried out and later, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to justify the raid, he also attempted to downplay the kind of involvement America is having with Venezuela right now.

Yesterday in Caracas — a massive march against the Trump invasion Non-🇺🇸 journalists on the ground say some are pro-Maduro, some not, but all are against Trump violating Venezuela’s sovereignty Meanwhile in 🇺🇸— ABC News wonders if they’re only out there at gunpoint pic.twitter.com/XVfqE2bdr0 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 7, 2026

However, Trump does not seem to be in a mood of toning anything down and therefore when he was asked on Monday by NBC News regarding who was in charge of the attacked country, the US President replied, “Me.”

While Trump is getting his much coveted oil deal out of this massive chaos, Venezuela is sinking in a state of uncertainty amid a state of emergency following the arrest of Maduro.

His Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez is now serving as the interim President and has been trying to maintain a rather gentle approach with America.

With Trump openly declaring his plans of long-term ownership over Venezuela and securing an oil deal just days after the attack, the situation is appearing to complicate further.

Meanwhile, pro-Maduro gangs in Venezuela are reportedly keeping a check on individuals who support Trump and his attacks on the country.