Trump Accused of ‘Pack of Lies’ in Shocking Attempt to Rewrite January 6 History

It has been five years since the notorious January 6 riots reshaped U.S. history and became a dark stain on the nation’s democratic record. However, the current administration has not left out any opportunity to turn around the narrative, portraying rioters as heroes.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in particular, had been at the helm of it, especially after he pardoned nearly 1600 convicted attackers on the very first day of his return to the White House for the second time. The Republican approach, in general, to the incident has been to portray those accused as peaceful protesters and victims.

​Recently, the White House launched an official website where January 6 rioters at the Capitol Hill were recast as bravehearts. In retaliation, U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin contradicted all the claims and called it “a pack of lies.”

He further alleged that the government in power had not paid any heed to the findings presented in the House Select Committee’s report on the Jan. 6 riots. Raskin added that the report’s conclusions remain unrefuted, which are further supported by well-documented video and testimony.

​Reacting to what he described as a willful attempt at a coup, Rep. Raskin said, “The political violence unleashed by Trump did not end on J6. On his first day back in office last year, he pardoned nearly 1600 of the rioters and insurrectionists, including hundreds who attacked police officers, including several in this room. Those pardons were raw spoils shared indiscriminately without regard to their actual offenses. They were essentially a payoff to Trump’s private militia, which is now ready to stand back and stand by again for future engagement.”

Jan 6 Riots: Nancy Pelosi Calls Out Trump’s ‘Lies’, Says Begged Him To Send National Guards Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of repeatedly lying about the facts of the January 6 Capitol Riots. Pelosi said that Trump continued to lie and insult the… pic.twitter.com/RBnfpHLg9o — The No Cap Press (@TheNoCapPress) January 7, 2026

Raskin continued to allege that Trump actively encouraged participants to take part in the riots, attacking the Department of Justice. Criticising the new claims of the website, the Democrats echoed it as evidence of propaganda. Raskin remarked that the Republicans and Donald Trump himself were insecure about the whole situation, which is why the attempt to put out a new narrative has been made.

​In his words, “The little propaganda site shows Trump was still doubling down on his lies about the election and demonstrates how insecure they are about the situation. It is like the Joker and the Riddler and the Penguin have taken over Gotham City.” Raskin added that since the Select Committee’s report stands untouched and quite potent, it has resulted in throwing Trump totally off his guard, which is why he released a ‘pack of lies’ on the website.

January 6 was a lawless attack on our Capitol, country, on our democracy — on all of us. Over the last five years, we’ve also been reminded just how important it is to come together — across party, backgrounds, and any lines that divide us.https://t.co/Xyd45S7bav — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) January 7, 2026

Now, coming to the new website, it has omitted key facts about Trump’s incitement and the violence that was subsequently unleashed on the Capitol. The White House website further falsely blames Democrats, Capitol Police, and several other leaders, like Nancy Pelosi, for the violence.

​As per an excerpt from the false claims on the White House website, it was stated, “Capitol Police aggressively fire tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber munitions into crowds of peaceful protesters, injuring many and deliberately escalating tensions.” It added that the rioters were provoked to behave violently, since they had initially wanted nothing more than a peaceful protest. While Trump has made such claims for years, presenting them on a publicly accessible government website is now seen as an attempt to falsify facts and overturn history based on prejudice and bias.