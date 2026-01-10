Will Kate Middleton Join Prince William at America’s Trump-Led 250th Birthday Celebration?

Nearly a year after announcing she was in remission from cancer, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is reportedly planning to return to the global stage.

According to The Daily Mail, she may join Prince William in his visit to the United States this year, a tour being touted as a charm offensive for President Donald Trump.

The royal couple is likely to be in the U.S. this summer for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026. If reports turn out to be true, it would be Kate’s first major overseas trip since 2022.

Kate Middleton is reported to be “well and motivated” for public life and her advocacy work. Insiders suggest her improving health has reopened the door to foreign engagements like that with the U.S.

250th Anniversary 🇺🇸🥳 So excited to see our favorite royals visit the US in 2026 to join the celebrations 👑🎉 Obvs there’ll be no White House invite for Haz & Megsy.. loyal royalty only 👊 I wonder what pathetic PR stunt the Montecito rent-a-royals will pull instead..… pic.twitter.com/w8Cv7nrYCD — Lou-bug Windsor 🦖 (@LoubugWindsor) November 27, 2025

Prince William would be on a July trip stateside for diplomacy and football as England competes in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The latter is being hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Now, what was once expected to be a solo visit could turn into a joint appearance with his wife, Kate Middleton. We have to remember that the Wales are viewed as Britain’s most effective double act, and Trump adores them too!

The U.S. president was reportedly “in awe” of Kate during his second state visit to the U.K. last year, where she sat by his side during the Windsor Castle banquet. Observers said the Princess “dazzled” the president, and Melania Trump was “giddy.”

King Charles is also expected to travel to the U.S. in April after Trump visited Britain. The trips are to help revive a key trade deal currently on hold. In that context, deploying William and Kate together is very clearly strategic, too.

All that soft-flirting between Kate Middleton and Trump 2 months ago was for nothing 😂 But the pictures will live forever… yet another embarrassment for the royal family 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/62dS9dv1tF — montecito royals (@house_of_sussex) November 14, 2025

After Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024, she underwent chemotherapy. Since then, she’s returned to public life after the “scary and unpredictable” experience.

On January 14, 2025, the Princess confirmed she was in remission and appeared at the Future Workforce Summit and other events through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

But whatever the U.S. plans may be, a Sussex reunion isn’t happening anytime soon. Reports say that Prince Harry wants King Charles to visit him in Montecito during his trip, but insiders say there is “no chance” William and Kate will do so.

The 43-year-old Princess of Wales now believes life is too short to be marred by family rifts and is focused on her own children and future. Recent polling also reveals that when it comes to royal couples, William and Kate are more popular (even in the U.S.) than Harry and Meghan.

For now, Kensington Palace hasn’t confirmed any invitations, though.