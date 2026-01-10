Trump Reads Marco Rubio’s Private Note Aloud — Turns Venezuela Oil Meeting Into Online Circus

Donald Trump’s meeting with oil executives to discuss Venezuela turned a little awkward. On Friday, January 9, 2025, the President met with directors of top oil companies to seek $100 billion in investment in Venezuela’s oil reserves.

In his signature style, the President soon drifted away from the main subject and started laughing around. At this point, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was sitting right beside him, handed him a note to get him back on track and have a word with Chevron’s executive.

However, Trump did not realise that it was supposed to be a private note. He exclaimed, “Marco just gave me a note,” and read it out loud in front of everyone.

A confused Trump reads aloud a note from Rubio: “Marco just gave me a note. Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something. I’m going back to Chevron, Marco. Thank you, Marco.” pic.twitter.com/X6pLVj7c1k — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 9, 2026

The President announced, “Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something. Go ahead. I’m going back to Chevron.” Rubio went numb for a second to process what had just happened, and then tried to hide his awkwardness with a smile.

Meanwhile, the President patted his back and thanked him. The Chevron executive was equally confused and asked if there was a question for him.

Still not understanding what was going on, Trump picked up the note and asked Rubio, “Yes, go ahead Marco, what was it—what are you saying here?”

At that moment, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright had to step in to save the government from further embarrassment. He asked the Chevron leader about the company’s future plans and helped the President get out of the clumsy situation.

However, that did not stop the internet from making jokes about the POTUS. The video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking a meme fest. One person wrote, “Dementia Don strikes again, Dozing Don might also make an appearance today my sources say.”

Another replied, “Rubio took the note back because he was probably concerned Trump would read it again not realizing he just read it.” A third user posted, “He treats Marco like a pet monkey. And Marco has to just grin like an idiot about it. How humiliating.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump is currently wearing a TRUMP BOBBLEHEAD lapel pin while speaking to the oil executives How can’t you love this president 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cvHr7TdwYo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 9, 2026

Reading a private note out loud is not the only antic Trump pulled off during the meeting. At the beginning of the event, Trump stood up from his seat and went to the window to appreciate the view of the ballroom construction site in the White House.

Meanwhile, he was wearing a Trump Bobblehead lapel pin on his blazer throughout the meeting. When a reporter asked him what it was, the 79-year-old replied, “Somebody gave me this. You know what that is? That’s called a Happy Trump.”

The President went on to add that he will not be happy or satisfied until he makes America great again, and claimed that he is now pretty close to the goal.

However, the meeting ended without any concrete results as oil companies have still expressed their apprehensions about investing in Venezuela.