2026 New Year Giveaway
Celebrity

How Erika Kirk’s Mother’s Advice Is Guiding Her Through the Hardest Chapter of Her Life

Published on: January 10, 2026 at 10:13 AM ET

Erika Kirk revealed Charlie Kirk and her mom had a "very special relationship" before his death.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Lori Frantzve always taught her daughter Erika Kirk never to rely on a man when she was younger.
Here's How Erika Kirk’s Mom, Lori Frantzve, Shaped Who She Is Today. | Cover Image Source: Instagram @mrserikakirk

Erika Kirk’s fame rose significantly shortly after the death of her late husband, conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. She was often seen on the sidelines strongly supporting Charlie throughout his debates and rallies. However, her world turned upside down when her husband was assassinated on September 10, 2025, during a Utah University rally.

With two young children to support while processing the grief of losing her husband, Erika did not give in. She continues her late husband’s legacy, refusing to let criticism affect her. Her resolve, courage, and support for President Donald Trump can be attributed to the woman who raised her, her mother, Lori Frantzve. Outside the spotlight, Erika’s mom was also in a similar situation to her daughter.

In an episode of the podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, Erika revealed she was raised by a single working mother. Frantzve is currently a successful business owner and previously worked at General Electric for several years before launching her own business. Being career-driven and a mother wasn’t an easy task for Frantzve. But it didn’t stop her from imparting the values Erika has exhibited over the years.

At a Revival of Womanhood event in June 2025, Erika got candid about her upbringing, crediting her mother for who she is today. Addressing a crowd, she revealed that she had been “wired at a very young age.”

The Turning Point USA CEO quoted her mother’s advice in an episode of The Charlie Kirk, saying, “Never let yourself be in a position where you can’t support yourself, never rely on a man.” Erika has indeed never depended on her late husband, per se. She was always independent and had her own thing going even before her husband’s death.

In addition to being raised as an independent woman, Erika was always taught to “share her blessings” with others. Speaking to Arizona Foothills Magazine exclusively during her pageant days, Erika shared one of her mother’s most important life lessons. Speaking about her mother, Erika recalled her mom’s “constant” advice, saying, “We needed to share our blessings with others.”

It appears that Erika was always impact-driven. From her beauty pageant days to the present. Erika continues to strongly follow through on being a giver and “changing the world.” From donating to various charities and starting her own, Erika continues to adhere to her mother’s advice about giving.

Apart from relating as businesswomen and single mothers, Erika and her mother had another common thread. Apparently, Frantzve had a “special relationship” with her son-in-law before he died. In another episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, Erika revealed that the two were reportedly very close to each other.

She said, “My mom and Charlie were best friends…” The Trump administration supporter further recalled joking about how Frantzve would sometimes joke about Charlie being her “favorite child.”

Even on the day of Charlie’s unfortunate death, the mother and daughter were together. Erika revealed she was with her mother when Charlie’s Chief of Staff, Mikey McCoy, called Erika to inform her about the devastating turn of events at Utah University. Frantzve continues to support Erika, who is focused on impacting the lives of fellow Americans.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *